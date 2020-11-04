Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap gave false affidavit, JD(U) complains to EC amid Bihar polls

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav flashes a victory sign after casting his vote fin the second phase of the Bihar Assembly Election in Patna on Tuesday. (ANI)

The ruling Janata Dal (United) on Tuesday complained to the Election Commission (EC) that leader of the opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and his brother and Mahua MLA, Tej Pratap Yadav have concealed information about their properties in their affidavits filed during the nominations for the Bihar assembly election.

The JD (U)’s complaint came amid the second phase of polling in 94 seats on Tuesday.

JD (U)’s senior leader and minister Neeraj Kumar said that the party had submitted documentary proof about the properties in the name of two Yadav brothers which had not been mentioned in their affidavits.

“We have given documentary proof about properties not mentioned by Tejashwi and his elder brother in their affidavits. Tejashwi has hidden information of his properties despite holding a responsible post. He is making tall claims but will people believe him?” he said.

Kumar said that the state election department officials have assured him of sending the petition to the Election Commission. Kumar, along with other JD(U) leaders, also demanded that action be taken against Tejashwi and Tej Pratap under section 123(2) of People Representation Act for filing false affidavit.

“We have been assured that the EC will look into it,” he said, while talking to reporters outside the office of Chief Electoral officer, Bihar.

In the election campaign, the JD (U) and BJP including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been aggressive against the RJD by throwing the ‘Jungle Raj” jibe, an euphemism used by the ruling NDA to portray the 15 year rule from 1990-2005 as marked by lawlessness, misgovernance.

The JD(U) has also questioned how Tejashwi would marshal resources to fulfill the RJD’s poll promise of giving 10 lakh jobs which Nitish Kumar described as an ‘empty promise’

The RJD dismissed the JD (U)’s complaint to the EC as desperate tactics of a party that would lose the election.

The RJD’s state spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwary said the JD(U)’s bid to approach the Election Commission to complain against Tejashwi is a reflection of the sheer frustration of the ruling party of losing this election.

“Only in the second phase, the JD (U) has realized how it has lost its political ground in the state and is losing in the polls. This is why they are resorting to such tactics,” he said.