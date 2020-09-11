The importance of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh

Lalu Prasad’s association with Raghuvansh Prasad Singh dates back to the time of Emergency rule in India. (PTI Photo)

Dr Raghuvansh Prasad Singh (74), or Raghuvansh babu for those who have a ready connect with him, is a prized upper caste asset of a party that survives on backward caste politics.

He has been a loyal lieutenant of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad since the Emergency days (from June 25, 1975 to March 21, 1977) ; the party’s intellectual powerhouse is also a doctorate in mathematics.

He is also the unsung architect of India’s biggest welfare programme, the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), 2005.

Singh, a man of unquestionable integrity, was the Union rural development minister during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA-1) government (2004- 09) when his political boss Prasad was the minister for railways.

In UPA-1, Singh, who was the Member of Parliament (MP) from Bihar’s Vaishali constituency, was entrusted with the key social sector ministry amid a flurry of welfare activities that would soon transform the lives of poor Indians following certain path-breaking reforms.

To be sure, MGNREGA, 2005 was delayed as at least three Congress heavyweights were not fully convinced of its utility and saw the programme as a leaky cauldron of funds from the public exchequer.

One afternoon, as UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi was passing through the Central Hall in Parliament, Singh walked up to her and briefed her about the inordinate delay in framing the scheme.

Within a few minutes, Gandhi summoned the then defence minister Pranab Mukherjee, who headed the group of ministers (GoM) on MGNREGA, 2005 and told him to expedite the project.

Soon, the MGNREGA, 2005 was rolled out in 200 districts in the country.

Singh was also instrumental in launching Indira Awas Yojana, a popular programme to provide housing to the homeless that has since been rebranded as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) by the Narendra Modi government.

Though Prasad cemented his position through political manoeuvring, Singh was seen by many as the RJD’s face of development.

Singh’s association with Prasad goes back over four decades. And, he is also perhaps the only leader who could openly criticise Prasad and get away unscathed.

Here’s a case in point. Once he was asked in an interview how he would rate Prasad’s achievements. Singh replied that in political management his boss would score a perfect 10 on 10 but as an administrator he deserved nothing more than a zero.

Singh’s baiters within the RJD pounced on the opportunity to paint him in poor light before Prasad. They quickly brought the paper clippings to Prasad, demanding action against the former mathematics professor. However, the RJD chief disappointed them and said, “Yes, he should not have said such a thing publicly, but whatever he has said is also not incorrect.”

It’s the bond with Prasad that kept Singh alive in the RJD. He didn’t leave Prasad even though the Congress and other parties were always willing to accept him. In 2009, the Congress had again offered him the rural development ministry, even though the RJD had ceased to be an UPA ally.

But, Singh, true to his character, turned down the Congress’s proposal.

Weeks before the upcoming Bihar elections --- slated to be held on schedule in October and November, despite the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak --- Singh on Thursday submitted a hand-written resignation letter to Prasad.

It said: “After (former Bihar chief minister) Karpuri Thakur’s death, I stood by you for 32 years, but no more.”

Party insiders said his equation with the new generation of RJD leaders has been under strain for a while now.

At present, Singh is admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi and is recovering from Covid-19-related complications.

Prasad responded to Singh’s letter and urged him not to join another party. “A letter written by you is circulating in the media. I cannot believe it. Me, my family and the RJD family want to see you recover soon. We will talk after you recover. You are not going anywhere. Just mind it,” the RJD chief said.

There have been swirling rumours that Singh could be headed towards Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United), or JD(U), ahead of the assembly polls.

Entry in the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) camp may also help him regain his Vaishali seat, which he has not won since 2009. It could be a win-win situation for both CM Kumar and Singh.

CM Kumar, who once got five pieces of advice on how to run the Bihar government from Singh written in a paper napkin on a flight, will get a trusted voice to represent the party in Delhi or even in the Modi cabinet.

Singh, a low-key politician known for his grassroots brand of politics, is also an unflinching champion of the poor.

Once he had written a letter to the then PM Manmohan Singh accusing a senior minister of being anti-poor, or gharib-virodhi.

The then planning commission chairman Montek Singh Ahluwalia had tried to mediate and told Singh that the senior minister was pained about his letter and he would want to accompany him to some of the villages to see how rural programmes were in progress.

“No”, Singh had replied, “he should come with me in the peak of summer in north Bihar and stay in an unelectrified village for at least three nights. Only then he would understand what it means to live in an Indian village.”