‘Trump couldn’t handle Covid-19, Modiji saved India’: Nadda in Bihar

Nadda also attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging that he never realises when he starts opposing India’s national interest in his quest for criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 18:12 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

BJP president JP Nadda addresses an election campaign rally in Darbhanga on Thursday. (PTI Photo)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Jagat Prakash Nadda on Thursday hailed the handling of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic by the central government, as he addressed an election rally in Bihar where voting in third and final phase will be held on November 7.

Nadda said that US President Donald Trump couldn’t handle Covid-19 properly, but the Modi government in India saved the country.

“Results of US elections are being declared and the allegation against Donald Trump is that he could not handle Covid-19 properly, but Modiji saved the country and its 130 crore population by taking timely decision,” the BJP chief was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. He was addressing a rally in Bihar’s Darbhanga.

Nadda also attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging that he never realises when he starts opposing India’s national interest in his quest for criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



Flaying the Mahagathbandhan, the BJP chief said that RJD and Congress have joined hands with the CPI(ML), whose very thought is “destructive”.

“This is not an election just about voting for a candidate. It’s about the future of Bihar,” said Nadda.

Campaigning for the third and final phase of Bihar assembly elections in which 2.35 crore voters will decide the electoral fate of more than 1,200 candidates, including the Speaker and some members of the state cabinet, ended on Thursday evening.

The final phase of polling on Saturday will cover 78 constituencies spread across 19 north Bihar districts.

The BJP roped in many of its heavyweights for the assembly election campaign. Defence minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath were among those who repeatedly flew down to the state urging voters to vote for NDA candidates.

