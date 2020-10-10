‘Win against boss’: Ex-constable in Bihar gets lucky with BJP ticket on seat eyed by former DGP

A former constable of Bihar Police turned luckier in the battle of ballots of Bihar over a former DGP whose bid to test the political waters failed for the second time.

Constable Parshuram Chaturvedi took voluntary retirement from service (VRS) like former DGP Gupteshwar Pandey. Both eyed the same Buxar seat.

Chaturvedi, perhaps, never thought he would win the race against his ‘boss’ despite his patient wait for years but destiny favoured him this time. In the seat-sharing formula, the seat went to the BJP, ending Pandey’s prospects who had joined the JD-U soon after his resignation.

Son of four-term Congress MLA Jagat Lal Chaturvedi, the BJP gave the ticket to Chaturvedi. He is said to be the choice of Union minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey who happens to be the local MP.

Chaturvedi, a native of Mahda village under Muffasil police station area, is member of BJP’s farmer cell. He quit the police job in 2008 from Bihar CID department and joined politics. He said that he was also associated with the JP students’ movement in 1977.

It is not just Chaturvedi. Another retired DG (home guards) Sunil Kumar, who had lost the race to Pandey for the post of DGP, also got lucky to get a JD(U) ticket from Bhore.

This was the second time Pandey fumbled in his attempt to enter the electoral politics. He had resigned five years ago to contest the election but he did not succeed. He requested for the withdrawal of his resignation, which was accepted.

In the last four months, Pandey made headlines for his pro-active approach in the Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case and his sudden resignation had sparked speculations that he could contest the election. It got further strengthened when he joined the JD(U).

Pandey later took to social media and posted about his major decision. He posted, “I can feel that my well-wishers are upset. I also understand their concern and problems. After my retirement, everyone expected that I will contest the election but this time I am not contesting the assembly elections.”

“It is true that I had taken VRS to contest polls. Lekin samikaran nahi bana (calculations did not work out). I am a loyal soldier of the JD(U). If the JD(U) and the BJP want me to campaign in this election, I will do so,” he said. The former DGP also defended his stand in the Sushant case. “I have no regrets about the stand I took in the case.”