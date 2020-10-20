With Bihar set to vote, cops identify close to 3 lakh anti-social elements

The police have executed warrants against 25,294 which were pending over six months (before April 2020) while 29,863 warrants were executed during the election process which were pending since April 2020. (HT Photo)

With the voting day in the state assembly election fast approaching, the Bihar police have identified 2.72 lakh anti-social elements in the state on suspicion of creating law and order problems during the polls, according to the state election department. The three-phase election begins October 28, with 16 districts going to polls affected by left wing extremism( LWE).

The state police headquarter (SPH) has also directed SSPs/SPs to enforce crime control Act (CCA) and keep regular watch on the activities of suspected trouble-mongers. The SPH directed its officials to execute pending warrants against the criminals and send proposal for denial of bail under section-II of the CCA against hardcore criminals lodged in different jail. Police headquarters received 2,400 proposals for CCA while 2,969 proposals have been granted for the CCA.

Latest records say, 19, 796 licenced firearms have been deposited at the police stations while 1,167 illegal arms have been recovered. In total, 64, 411 licensed arms were verified in different police stations till date and 2,226 licences were cancelled.

ADG (headquarters) Jitendra Kumar said the state police are fully geared up for conducting free and fair elections in the state. The police will keep a strict vigil on the law breakers through special squads, he pointed out.

The state police headquarters has also directed officials to take preventive action against people under Section 107 of the Criminal Procedure Code. Some districts have also submitted proposals for initiating proceedings against hardened criminals under Section 12 of the CCA. The action under Section 12 of the CCA has been taken to prevent hardcore criminals from intimidating people after coming out of the jail.

Under the provision of the CCA, these incarcerated criminals would not be bailed out for a year. The proposal is cleared by the proceeding officials only after the charges against the criminals are found to be true.

In Patna, more than 300 anti-social elements of the district are likely to be booked under the Bihar Crime Control Act (CCA) to prevent them from creating any law and order problem during the election. They would have to report before their police stations in the district.

Patna SSP Upendra Kumar Sharma said the proposal against the antisocial elements has been forwarded to the district administration and it would be cleared anytime soon for execution. He said that besides action under CCA, 15 notorious criminals had been shifted from Beur central jail to other districts as they might create trouble in the election.

The police, after identifying such miscreants, call them to the police stations and get them to sign a personal bond of particular value depending on the seriousness of their previous crime or credentials.

The suspects are released on personal bond with a condition that incase they create trouble during election, they would have to pay the amount signed in the personal bond and also face punitive action as per law.

“Most of the suspects identified as troublemakers and released after signing of personal bond are history sheeters. Some of them also are new suspects including local political workers who are summoned by police stations based on local inputs about their mischievous conduct,” said Patna SSP, Upendra Kumar Sharma.