Blessed to live so close to nature: Celina Jaitley

Living in her beautiful house on Alps in Austria, Lucknowite and actor Celina Jaitley is coping with the situation in her own way. “We have had a lockdown since January, since we are very close to Italy. But now they have started easing the restrictions in phases,” says the actor over phone.

She with hubby Peter Hagg and three sons are far from town. “We are blessed to live high up in the Alps where fresh air and glacier waters are plentiful. It’s wonderful to live so close to nature. While most countries around the world continue to accelerate the fight against Covid-19 by imposing further and extended lockdown measures, Austria is bucking the trend and easing its restrictions. I have been focusing on teaching my half-Austrian boys about our culture besides their curriculum which is in German. They have been enjoying the Mahabharata and learning Sanskrit mantras as well as studying about India geographically,” says the light eyed actor.

An alumna of City Montessori School, Celina misses her relatives in Lucknow, “We have a house near Shahnajaf Imambara in Hazratganj. My grandmother is and has been my superpower as she is an amazing-woman of great learning and education, besides my maternal aunts and uncles too are there in city of nawabs. And I am looking forward to meet them soon.”

After taking a sabbatical from films in 2012, she made a comeback with film ‘Season’s Greeting’ which had Lillete Dubey as her mother. “To fulfil my mother’s last wish, I will continue doing cinema. Last year, before she passed away, she told me that acting was my calling and I should always pursue it. I took a break from films as I was only getting to play glamorous characters where as I was looking for meaningful roles and fine scripts. So when I did get to do something so meaningful I just had to say yes.”

It was then she got this offer. “I took up this project as it was a tribute to Ritupurno Ghosh and beautiful story, relation between mother and daughter; it has lyrics of Gurudev Rabindra Nath Tagore and the film revolves around the cause I am closely associated with that is LGBT rights. I would love to do a biopic and a comedy on the lines of ‘No Entry’ again. Also I work with UN Free and Equal campaign for LGBTQIA Rights and it keeps me well connected to my cause,” she said.