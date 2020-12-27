Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Board Exams / Maharashtra teachers demand release of time table, paper pattern for board exams

Maharashtra teachers demand release of time table, paper pattern for board exams

In early November, Maharashtra education minister Varsha Gaikwad had announced that the conduct of SSC and HSC examinations are unlikely before May due to the prevailing conditions in the state.

Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 11:32 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Teachers have urged the government not to change the pattern of examination paper to save students from confusion. (HT Photo)

Teachers groups across Maharashtra have asked the state education department for more clarity on the conduct of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination for class 10 and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination for class 12, which are likely to be held in May-June next year due to the disruption of studies during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a letter addressed to the department on Saturday, the BJP teachers’ cell said that there was a lot of uncertainty around the board exams this year. “The process for filling of forms has begun for class 10 and 12 students but there is no clarity on the conduct of exams. The department has neither announced tentative dates for the exams nor has it released details on the paper pattern to be followed in the exams. We hope that the paper pattern is not changed because that might lead to unnecessary confusion amongst students,” said Anil Bornare of the BJP Teachers Cell.

Over the last few days, several parents and schools have been writing to the department, requesting for clarity over the board exams. With a 25% reduction in syllabus across classes, schools said that they are unsure about the paper pattern. However, a senior official from the state board said that the paper pattern is unlikely to be changed.

Also Read: West Bengal Class 10 board exams 2021 to begin from June 1

“The syllabus and the paper pattern for class 10 and 12 have undergone changes in the recent years and it is thus not expected to change this year,” said the official, wishing not to be named.

In early November, education minister Varsha Gaikwad had announced that the conduct of SSC and HSC examinations are unlikely before May due to the prevailing conditions in the state with respect to Covid-19. However, the department and the state board are yet to come up with an official announcement in this regard.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Live: Key to fulfilling life is to keep learning, inquisitiveness helps in that, PM says on Mann Ki Baat
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
As India logs lowest Covid cases since July, a look at the declining trend in states
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
‘Water cannon or bluster, keep walking’: Rahul targets Centre with poem
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
2nd Test Live: Steve Smith drops Ajinkya Rahane’s catch
by hindustantimes.com

latest news

Bangladesh set to move second batch of Rohingya refugees to remote island
by Reuters | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
India reports less than 30k new Covid cases in a row for almost 2 weeks: Data
by Rhythma Kaul
Bedi writes another scathing letter, threatens legal action if name not removed from Kotla stand
by Press Trust of India
Akshay Kumar sums up 2020 with hilarious video from Good Newwz, watch
by HT Entertainment Desk
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.