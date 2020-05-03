Sections
Home / Bollywood / 100 Hours 100 Stars: Javed Akhtar says son Farhan Akhtar’s success surprised him

100 Hours 100 Stars: Javed Akhtar says son Farhan Akhtar’s success surprised him

Javed Akhtar thought he was always concerned about son Farhan Akhtar while he was growing up and his success surprised him.

Updated: May 03, 2020 18:24 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Javed Akhtar with Shabana Azmi and children Farhan and Zoya.

Javed Akhtar was among the celebs who spoke to Fever network as part of their 100 Hours 100 Stars initiative to pay tribute to frontline workers during coronavirus epidemic.

The veteran artiste spoke about the time that he and Salim Khan worked together. He revealed while the stories were written by Salim, he was the dialogue writer and they collaborated while writing screenplay. “But we shared the credits on all three.

Salim-Javed are considered perhaps the most successful screenwriting duoin Hindi films, having lent their names to films such as Sholay, Trishul and Deewar to name just a few.

He also spoke about his children, daughter Zoya and son Farhan. Javed Akhtar said that he was confident that Zoya Akhtar would do something in her life because she was always inquisitive and rebellious. She would question everything and Javed Akhtar knew that this inquisitiveness and questioning attitude would take her somewhere.



He said he had concerns about son Farhan who was always ‘agyakaari’ and would accept everything that he would say silently. He never counter questioned or went against his parents. However, he said he is very happy with Farhan’s success “It was at the age of 20 that he changed gears and grew. He has really surprised me,” he said. He went on to say that he is proud that his children didn’t compromise with their aesthetics to find success.

100 Hours 100 Stars is a tribute by Fever Digital to the warriors of the coronavirus pandemic. The digital fest will bring together actors, politicians, digital content creators, sports personalities and others for 100 hours of non-stop entertainment. The funds raised will go to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-Cares) fund.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Assalamualaikum’: How one word changed the course of Handwara encounter
May 03, 2020 19:25 IST
‘Don’t send every migrant home’: Centre rebukes states for missing fine print
May 03, 2020 19:49 IST
Delhi to implement all lockdown relaxations with conditions: CM Kejriwal
May 03, 2020 19:00 IST
MHA orders ‘second line of defence’ for police as Covid-19 cases rise
May 03, 2020 18:35 IST

latest news

Panjab University to remain closed till May 17
May 03, 2020 19:50 IST
Three MP cops injured in stone pelting by labourers waiting to enter the state
May 03, 2020 19:56 IST
Congress flays HP govt for mismanagement of evacuation process
May 03, 2020 19:48 IST
NIA arrests absconding property manager of Maoists in West Bengal
May 03, 2020 19:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.