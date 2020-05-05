Sections
100 Hours 100 Stars: Kirti Kulhari says she reads '3-4 books' simultaneously to keep busy

Kirti Kulhari was in conversation with RJ Hrishi K as part of Fever Digital’s initiative 100 Hours 100 Stars.

Updated: May 05, 2020 14:18 IST

By Hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times

Kirti Kulhari has been posting singing videos on social media.

Actor Kirti Kulhari, who most recently appeared in the second season of Amazon Prime’s Four More Shots Please, has said that she is keeping herself busy during the lockdown by rekindling her love for reading, and learning to cook.

Kirti was in conversation with RJ Hrishi K as part of Fever Digital’s initiative 100 Hours 100 Stars. Kirti said that she is currently staying with her parents in Navi Mumbai’s Kharghar. She said that grocery shopping duties have been given to her father, while her mother is in charge of taking care of the house.

 

Asked if she has any domestic help coming in, Kirti said that the family is doing without any help. She said her mother has been a housewife all her life, and that she is a ‘workaholic’. Kirti did, however, add that she is trying to cook as much as possible. She said that the most recent dish that she prepared was pongal.



Asked how she’s keeping herself busy, the actor said that she is reading “three to four books simultaneously.” She said she prefers reading multiple books together because she wants something for every mood. “Sometimes I’m in a spiritual mood so I pick up one book, sometimes I’m in a different mood,” she said, adding that she is currently reading Lisa Ray’s autobiography, and a book of teachings.

100 Hours 100 Stars is an initiative by Fever Digital to celebrate the Covid-19 heroes. The non-stop digital fest will bring together actors, politicians, digital content creators, sports personalities and others for interviews, performances and more. The funds raised will go to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-Cares) fund.

