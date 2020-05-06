100 Hours 100 Stars: Quarantine has been about falling back in love with myself, says Shruti Haasan

In Mumbai during lockdown, actor Shruti Haasan is making the most of the quarantine by introspecting and self-reflection. In conversation during Fever Digital’s initiative 100 Hours 100 Stars, Shruti said that while there are moments of frustration as we all are locked inside our houses, her running theme is that of gratitude.

“There is an overarching frustrating feeling but the only thing we can do is stay inside,” Shruti said while speaking of the lockdown. “Not all days are good, sometimes I wake up frustrated but I realise I have to stay positive. I think about the plight of people out there. I have a home, I have food… so my one running theme during this quarantine is of gratitude,” she said.

She also spoke about how quarantine tied up with her personal quest for a spiritual and professional spring cleaning. “I have been working for a long time to get to this place, my father has advised me as have some of my friends. There was a time when I was running around like a headless chicken. I was achieving goals, but those goals were not set by me. So, I felt disconnected from my success, my life and it was a bad feeling. There were certain habits that I wanted to change. Before quarantine, I had started spending with my own thoughts and uncomfortable thoughts got over soon. This quarantine has been about me falling back in love with myself.”

Talking about what she has been doing during lockdown, Shruti said, “Cooking gives me a lot of joy. In Mumbai, my friends often used to come over food. There is something weird about cooking for yourself, serving yourself and enjoying by yourself. The only thing is I save my cat at the same time. My connection with food has become very deep. Irony is lost when I am sitting here enjoying food and I can see migrant workers sleeping on a flyover.”

100 Hours 100 Stars is a tribute by Fever Digital to the warriors of the coronavirus pandemic. The digital fest will bring together actors, politicians, digital content creators, sports personalities and others for 100 hours of non-stop entertainment. The funds raised will go to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-Cares) fund.