100 Hours 100 Stars: Raveena Tandon says lockdown is an opportunity to teach kids household chores

100 Hours 100 Stars: Raveena Tandon has some great ideas on how kids can be taught household chores in a fun way.

Updated: May 04, 2020 20:34 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

100 Hours 100 Stars: Raveena Tandon is teaching some fun things to her kids.

Actor Raveena Tandon has talked about the necessity to stay at home and keeping the family safe amid the coronavirus lockdown. She was in conversation with us as part of 100 Hours 100 Stars. It is an initiative by Fever Network in collaboration with Hindustan Times.

Raveena also spoke about how she is keeping her kids busy and teaching them household chores. “This is a good opportunity for kids as they stay busy. With virtual classes, they have more time at home. It is very important that we start training our kids how to make beds, sweep floors, get the vegetables organised. This is what we are doing and the kids are also learning. So we have made a competition out of it. We gave them beans and pitted them against one another on who cleans them and puts them in the fridge first,” she said.

Watch | 100 Hours 100 Stars: Raveena Tandon and Gary Mehigan

100 Hours 100 Stars is a tribute by Fever Digital to the warriors of the coronavirus pandemic. The digital fest will bring together actors, politicians, digital content creators, sports personalities and others for 100 hours of non-stop entertainment. The funds raised will go to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-Cares) fund.

