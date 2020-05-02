100 Hours 100 Stars: Sonakshi Sinha and Shaan talk about the need to be grateful amid lockdown

Actor Sonakshi Sinha and singer Shaan got chatting with us for 100 Hours 100 Stars, an initiative started by Fever Network. Joining in from their homes amid the lockdown, they talked about the need to be grateful for what we have and also revealed details from their routine.

Sonakshi said, “People like us are so fortunate that at least we have a roof on our heads and food on our plates. I think it is most important to be grateful for these things that we don’t give a second thought to in our lives. No one is going to take anything for granted due to the lockdown.” Sonakshi added that she is in lockdown with her mom Poonam and dad, actor Shatrughan Sinha.

Watch the entire 100 Hours 100 Stars interview with Sonakshi and Shaan:

Covid-19 has made us realize the fragility of life. We now rejoice every small aspect of life, whether it’s a hug, a smile or a family member that we lost touch with while we were busy with our own lives. While we are safe inside our houses, there are millions who are working for us to ensure our lives are least impacted and we are comfortable in our house. The essential service workers have been away from their own families, putting their lives in danger when a global pandemic has hit us hard. And all that we have in our heart is gratitude. There is so much more that we want to do - but all that we can do is express gratitude while being at home.

In our efforts to show solidarity to those affected by Covid-19, we, at Fever Network are committed to uniting people against this fight with the global pandemic. Starting May 2, we are launching 100 Hours… 100 Stars – the BIGGEST digital fest ever! Through this fest, we are celebrating and lauding those frontline workers who risk their own lives to safeguard everyone else’s. We bring together stars from different walks of life – Covid-19 warriors, artists, politicians, digital content creators, sports personalities among others, to bring to the audience 100 hours of NON-STOP ENTERTAINMENT. The fest would be packed with performances, interviews and more of global stars right from their homes as they self-isolate during this crisis. The campaign aims to rally up funds which would be contributed towards Covid-19 relief.