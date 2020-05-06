Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
100 Hours 100 Stars: Sonu Nigam says 'something majestic is happening at this point, something great'

100 Hours 100 Stars: Sonu Nigam says ‘something majestic is happening at this point, something great’

Singer Sonu Nigam has said that now is the time to surrender to ‘a higher power’ and introspect.

Updated: May 06, 2020 13:23 IST

By Hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times

Sonu Nigam doesn’t expect the coronavirus situation to improve anytime soon.

Singer Sonu Nigam has said that he doesn’t depend on people for company, so he is quite happy during the coronavirus lockdown. Sonu was in conversation with RJ Adaa as part of Fever Digital’s initiative 100 Hours 100 Stars.

The singer said that there is ‘a higher power’ within us that communicates ‘through messages’ and not via our ‘mother tongue’. “Something majestic is happening at this point, something very great is happening and I feel that God cares,” he said, about the coronavirus pandemic. He said that the universe is ‘in charge’ now and that humanity was able to achieve things because ‘someone was allowing them too.’

 


Sonu said that until a vaccine is created, the situation will continue. “Don’t expect anything to open up by May or June, no offices, no concerts. If it opens up, the situation will get worse,” he said.

100 Hours 100 Stars is an initiative by Fever Digital to celebrate the Covid-19 heroes. The non-stop digital fest will bring together actors, politicians, digital content creators, sports personalities and others for interviews, performances and more. The funds raised will go to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-Cares) fund.

