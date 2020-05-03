100 Hours 100 Stars: Sonu Sood says you should make at least one extra person’s food in your kitchen during lockdown

Actor Sonu Sood is among the many Bollywood stars doing their bit in helping those affected most by the coronavirus lockdown in the country. He has offered his Mumbai hotel as a lodging facility for health workers and is regularly providing meals to needy families.

He talked about the need for empathy and humanity in this hour of need in a conversation with us as part of 100 Hours 100 Stars. It is an initiative by Fever Network in collaboration with Hindustan Times.

“It takes us 3-4 hours to co-ordinate everything in the morning. We are sending ration kits, food to many people in different parts of Mumbai. The food comes in, we pack it, people come in to take it. Sometimes when the food does not reach people, we line up people for it and start preparing for the next day. So, those people who are getting bored in the quarantine, you can definitely take out some time for others. I tell my friends as well that you should cook an extra meal for a person or a family in your kitchen. If this happens, I don’t think anyone will have to sleep on an empty stomach,” he said.

