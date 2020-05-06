Sections
100 Hours 100 Stars: Vidyut Jammwal says no donation is too small, Daisy Shah is enjoying her time at home

Vidyut Jammwal and Daisy Shah got chatting with us for the 100 Hours 100 Stars initiative. Here’s what they said about life in lockdown.

Updated: May 06, 2020 18:11 IST

By Hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Vidyut Jammwal and Daisy Shah are both in lockdown with their families.

Actor Vidyut Jammwal is encouraging people to make whatever donations they can towards coronavirus relief funds. Vidyut was speaking to us as part of 100 Hours 100 Stars. It is an initiative by Fever Network in collaboration with Hindustan Times.

“Everyone should give what they can and what makes them happy. Many of my friends are only distributing masks. It’s not ‘only’ for them, it’s a big deal for them. I have a lot of friends who are stepping out and feeding people who have not been able to get a meal for a long time. So I think everyone is contributing however they can. Many of my friends are contributing right from their homes and are not going out. So contribution of any form is welcome and respected,” he said.

Actor Daisy Shah, meanwhile, is loving time at home. The lockdown has also made her realise the importance of house helps. “Half of my time goes into household chores. This period has made me realise how heavily were are dependent on our house helps. So we are without any help for the last 1.5 months and are doing everything on our own. From sweeping to mopping to cleaning to washing utensils to cooking,” she said. Daisy lives with her family and is taking care of the chores with her sister.

Watch | 100 Hours 100 Stars: Vidyut Jammwal and Daisy Shah



 


100 Hours 100 Stars is a tribute by Fever Digital to the warriors of the coronavirus pandemic. The digital fest will bring together actors, politicians, digital content creators, sports personalities and others for 100 hours of non-stop entertainment. The funds raised will go to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-Cares) fund.

