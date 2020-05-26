14 years of Fanaa: Kajol recalls fun time with Aamir Khan during film’s shoot, he had suggested her name for Zooni’s role

Kajol has shared a memory with actor Aamir Khan on the completion of 14 years of their film, Fanaa. She shared a behind-the-scene picture from the sets of the film which shows her and Aamir sitting across a wooden table.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, “#14YearsOfFanaa. Bts this was preshoot. And as usual the film was quite different from what we read on paper. Still remember Poland and how much fun we had there. @_aamirkhan @kunalkohli @kirronkhermp #RishiKapoor @iamalihaji @yrf.”

The 2006 film also starred late Rishi Kapoor, Tabu, Kirron Kher and Sharat Saxena in supporting roles. While Aamir portrayed the role of a terrorist , Kajol played his sight-impaired lover from Kashmir. The film turned out to be a blockbuster. Child actor Ali Haji had played the role of Kajol and Aamir’s son in the film.

Director Kunal Kohli had once revealed they had shot the film in minus 27 degrees temperature in Poland. Aamir and Kajol are yet to work together in a film after Fanaa.

It was Aamir who had referred Kajol’s name for the role of Zooni in Fanaa. Kunal had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “We went to Aamir first and when we asked him who he thinks would play the role of Zooni the best, he said ‘I will give you three names and that is Kajol, Kajol and Kajol.”

However, the makers weren’t sure if Kajol would star in the film as she was also offered Karan Johar’s Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna around the same time. He said, “Karan [Johar] was casting for KANK (Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna) at that time, and since Kajol and he were thick friends, Adi (Aditya Chopra) and I thought she would work in that film. But when we approached her, she gave her nod at the first narration.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more