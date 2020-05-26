Sections
Home / Bollywood / 14 years of Fanaa: Kajol recalls fun time with Aamir Khan during film’s shoot, he had suggested her name for Zooni’s role

14 years of Fanaa: Kajol recalls fun time with Aamir Khan during film’s shoot, he had suggested her name for Zooni’s role

Kajol has shared a fond memory from the making of her film Fanaa, starring Aamir Khan, on the completion of 14 years of the film’s release.

Updated: May 26, 2020 14:16 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A behind-the-scene moment between Aamir Khan and Kajol during Fanaa.

Kajol has shared a memory with actor Aamir Khan on the completion of 14 years of their film, Fanaa. She shared a behind-the-scene picture from the sets of the film which shows her and Aamir sitting across a wooden table.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, “#14YearsOfFanaa. Bts this was preshoot. And as usual the film was quite different from what we read on paper. Still remember Poland and how much fun we had there. @_aamirkhan @kunalkohli @kirronkhermp #RishiKapoor @iamalihaji @yrf.”

The 2006 film also starred late Rishi Kapoor, Tabu, Kirron Kher and Sharat Saxena in supporting roles. While Aamir portrayed the role of a terrorist , Kajol played his sight-impaired lover from Kashmir. The film turned out to be a blockbuster. Child actor Ali Haji had played the role of Kajol and Aamir’s son in the film.

Director Kunal Kohli had once revealed they had shot the film in minus 27 degrees temperature in Poland. Aamir and Kajol are yet to work together in a film after Fanaa.



It was Aamir who had referred Kajol’s name for the role of Zooni in Fanaa. Kunal had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “We went to Aamir first and when we asked him who he thinks would play the role of Zooni the best, he said ‘I will give you three names and that is Kajol, Kajol and Kajol.”

However, the makers weren’t sure if Kajol would star in the film as she was also offered Karan Johar’s Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna around the same time. He said, “Karan [Johar] was casting for KANK (Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna) at that time, and since Kajol and he were thick friends, Adi (Aditya Chopra) and I thought she would work in that film. But when we approached her, she gave her nod at the first narration.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Wuhan tests millions in 12 days as China fears second virus wave
May 26, 2020 15:24 IST
Sambhavna : More lives will be lost due to lack of treatment than Covid-19
May 26, 2020 15:26 IST
Maharashtra: New academic session for schools to begin from June 15
May 26, 2020 15:17 IST
UK minister quits as row over PM Johnson aide’s lockdown drive continues
May 26, 2020 15:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.