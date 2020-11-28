17 years of Kal Ho Naa Ho: Preity Zinta shares some valuable ‘gyaan’, here are 5 more interesting facts about the film

Preity Zinta is celebrating 17 years of one of her most successful films, Kal Ho Naa Ho. The actor played the female lead in the film which starred Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan as the male protagonists.

Taking to Twitter to remember the Nikkhil Advani film, Preity wrote, “Remembering Kal Ho Naa Ho today. A movie that made me laugh and cry in a heartbeat. An experience that went beyond words. This was probably one of my best written films. Thank you @karanjohar @nikkhiladvani @iamsrk, Saif, Jaya aunty and the entire cast n crew for making this film so memorable. So folks the only gyaan I can give you all is - Aaj apni zindagi puri tarah jee lo, kya pata kal ho naa ho #17YearsOfKalHoNaaHo #KHNH #KalHoNaaHo #Love #Friendship #Memories #Ting.”

She shared it with the music video of the song, Kuch To Hua Hai from the film. It also starred Jaya Bachchan, Sushma Seth, Reema Lagoo, Lillete Dubey, and Delnaaz Paul in pivotal roles. The film won two National Film Awards, one for Sonu Nigam for Kal Ho Naa Ho title song and the other for Shankar Ehsaan Loy for the music direction. Karan Johar had written the story of the film that released on November 27, 2003.

Here are some interesting facts about the film:

Preity was offered the role after it was rejected by Kareena Kapoor. The former had told PTI in an interview, “It was very special to me because I lost my first love. I was in love with him, he was not. I felt strongly when the film was offered to me. Some of the best things have happened to me during that film.”

The film was co-produced by Karan Johar and his father Yash Johar who died a few months after its release.

Shah Rukh Khan fell ill and wanted to quit. He told Karan that he won’t be able to do it and even underwent a major surgery during the shooting of Kal Ho Naa Ho. It finally resumed after Shah Rukh returned post recovery.

The title track was composed by Loy of the music composer trio Shankar Ehsaan Loy while sitting with Nikkhil at the German Bakery in Pune. Nikkhil was singing the song My Heart will Go On at the bakery and wanted a similar song post which Loy came up with the tune in no time and recorded in his phone.

Karan Johar had written the story of the film and has confessed that he regrets not directing the film, which finally marked the directorial debut of Nikkhil Advani.

