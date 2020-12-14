19 years of K3G: From Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan’s cameo to Abhishek Bachchan’s deleted scene, 7 rare facts about Karan Johar’s film

Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham has turned 19 this year and the filmmaker is grateful for the love the film has received from moviegoers. The film boasted of a huge star cast including Amitabh Bachchan,Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor. Rani Mukerji too had played a pivotal role in the film.

Retweeting a video shared by his production house, Karan wrote on Twitter, “We are eternally grateful for the abundant love that continues to come our way! Thank you so much #19YearsOfK3G.”

Here are some interesting facts about the film you may not be aware of:

1. Shah Rukh’s elder son Aryan Khan is yet to make his film debut but had made a guest appearance in the film as a child. He was seen in the opening credits as the young Shah Rukh, who played the role of as Rahul Raichand.

Aryan Khan in opening credits.

2. Waheeda Rahman was signed for the role of Amitabh Bachchan’s mother in the film but the veteran actor quit the project after the death of her husband. She was replaced by Achala Sachdev, whose character dies in the middle of the film.

3. It is said John Abraham was offered the role of Kareena’s stalker college friend Robbie for his acting debut but he turned down the offer. The character was finally played by Vikas Sethi.

4. Jugal Hansraj also had a cameo in the film since Karan considered him his lucky mascot. He played the role of Hrithik’s college friend.

5. Abhishek Bachchan also shot a cameo in the film. He had shared the frame with Kareena and was to be seen refusing her to accompany her to the prom, but the scene was deleted during editing.

Hrithik Roshan in different stills from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

6. Moviegoers had also noticed some peculiar mistakes in the film which continue to be talked about. While Hrithik’s character owned a convertible Lamborghini Countache as he arrived at his new college, he was seen driving a Mercedes while giving Shah Rukh a lift.

7. The flashback narration was set in 1991 during which Amitabh sang the song Aati Kya Khandala at his birthday party. However, the song from Aamir Khan’s film Ghulam was released many years later in 1998.

