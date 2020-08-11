20 years of Dhadkan: Shilpa Shetty shares fond memories from making of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty film

Shilpa Shetty is celebrating 20 years of one of her biggest blockbusters, Dhadkan. The film starred Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty as the two male leads.

Shilpa shared a video which showed glimpses of the film’s screening and snippets of her and Akshay Kumar’s interviews at the time of the film’s release. She wrote, “Celebrating #20YearsOfDhadkan. Time flies... it truly does! Felt a rather strong wave of nostalgia when I came across this footage, took me back two decades. Cannot believe it’s time to celebrate #20YearsOfDhadkan feels so weird to hear myself speak from 20 years ago.”

She went on to share, “So many memories come to mind... the trendsetting outfits by @manishmalhotra05, the biting cold shooting in Interlaken (Switzerland) in those outfits. My director, @dharmesh.darshan addressing me as Anjali on the sets (never as Shilpa), this is undoubtedly one of the most special films and a huge milestone in my career. But, what I loved the most about the movie was its lilting music... timeless! Weirdly, even Akshay had said that this music is so melodious that it’ll work even in 2020. Honestly, I can’t believe that I’m still a part of this milieu celebrating this movie, it’s been such an incredible journey. Thank you to my audiences for making this one such a memorable experience.”

Also read: Janmashtami 2020: Kangana Ranaut calls Krishna ‘fashionista incarnation of God’, Sidharth Malhotra shares glimpse of him dressed as Krishna

It also starred Mahima Chaudhry, Sharmila Tagore, Parmeet Sethi, Anupam Kher, Kader Khan and many others. The film is still known for its music. Some of the most popular songs from the film include Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hain Dil Se, Tum Dil Ki Dhadkan Mein, Dulhe Ka Sehra and Na Na Karte Pyar. It was an intense love story, revolving around Shilpa’s character who leaves her boyfriend to marry the man chosen by her father.

Shilpa is all set to make her comeback as an actor with roles in the upcoming films, Nikamma and Hungama 2. She was earlier seen as a judge on dance reality show, Super Dancer.

Follow @htshowbiz for more