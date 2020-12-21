2020 has been a year of disruption in the content landscape: Anushka Sharma

Actor-producer Anushka Sharma is glad that with her 2020 projects, her production house “managed to stand out with our bold decisions, and give audiences two clutter-breaking shows.”

She didn’t have any release this year but still, 2020 turned out to be eventful for Anushka Sharma -- as a producer. The production house, Clean Slate Filmz that she helms, along with her brother, Karnesh Ssharma, backed two of the most talked-about projects of the year: web show Paatal Lok and web film Bulbbul.

Sharma feels Indian audiences, more than ever, want to experience fresh content now. “2020 has been a year of disruption in the content landscape. With the pandemic, we were all forced to stay at home and discover content that we wanted to truly engage with. Only, the clutter-breaking ones have managed to stand out because our tastes are only evolving and we all want to see new and different content,” she says.

Karnesh, on his part, also feels humbled with all the appreciation and accolades. He says, “It has been a great year for Clean Slate Filmz and we can only thank the audience for their love and support towards the content that we’ve created. We’ve stuck to our vision to create distinct and diverse content, and so, the validation from audiences is exceedingly heart-warming.”

The Sanju actor is also thrilled that her production work has been appreciated across the board. “We are glad that we managed to stand out with our bold decisions, and give audiences two clutter-breaking shows. We are truly humbled with all the love and appreciation that the shows got from audiences and critics,” she says.

Anushka admits that her endeavour has always been to be unique and different as a producer. “We have been trying to produce really unique, engaging and different content since day one of our inception as a company. We have always told everyone what they can look forward to from us. Our brand of cinema is extremely risk-taking and we are committed towards originality,” she says.

For Anushka, 2021 will be a continuation of sorts vis-à-vis new talents and unique content. “We have spent the entire year finding some real gems that will definitely stand out. There is so much talent in our country and we are fortunate that some of these brilliant minds feel our company can be their home,” says the actor, who is expecting her first baby with husband Virat Kohli, the Indian cricket captain.

Karnesh adds, “The overwhelmingly positive response towards our work has bolstered our belief that we are on the right track as producers. We have only tried to give people something fresh and new to watch with every offering, and we are thrilled that they have engaged with the stories that we have tried to tell.”

Actor Anushka Sharma (with brother Karnesh Ssharma) was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s 2018 film, Zero along side Shah Rukh Khan.

Ask Anushka what’s next in terms of her production venture, and she says: “2021 will be no different for us and we are excited to share our line-up with people. The announcements will happen in due course. Right from the start, we collaborated with forward-thinking creative visionaries and we are eager to present some really new minds next year too. We are confident that they will amaze everyone.”