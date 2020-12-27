2020 taught us not to take anything for granted: Ronit Roy

Ronit Roy has been busy shooting for a new web show currently and he is enjoying being on the sets once again. This year, he garnered praise for his performance in web shows - Hostages S1 (telecast on TV) and S2 which streamed online, and Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain (KKHH) S3.

He reveals that he had planned to take time off earlier this year and was supposed to travel to New York to see his daughter, then a vacation in Goa with family and finally, solo trip to Japan to learn the culture. “But mid-February, I cancelled all plans as many countries were reporting Covid-19 cases, so I knew that travel won’t be possible. Thankfully, after five months of lockdown and unlock here, spending three months in Dubai with family was a welcome change. It’s been a tough year. I’ve had to take care of all my people and luckily, I managed. Now, we are back to normal and now the wave of new strain of coronavirus has begun (smiles). So, let’s see,” he says.

While many things that went viral this year, one of them was a DIY mask video Roy made which caught the attention of netizen amid the lockdown and got over two million views. Explaining the idea behind the video, he shares, “There was a bit irritation basically as we were all sitting at home and watching videos on how to make masks with sewing machines, cloth pieces and plastic bands! I mean, people were stuck in a lockdown, how is one going to get a sewing machine. So, using a T-shirt for a mask was a thought. Everyone has a T-shirt at home so it would be easy to use. I hoped it helped people.”

Calling himself lucky to have releases this year, he is pleased by the response to his web shows. “Hostages was a huge hit and KKHH too did well. Now, my 2021 is booked. But 2020 taught us not to take anything for granted. One has learnt a lot of lessons this year. So, now I am chilling and working and taking each day by day. I have finished dubbing for Shamshera co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, and a film Saat Kadam with Amit Sadh should be out soon. I will wrap up my ongoing web show by February and have two feature films- a biopic and a thriller- to shoot next. I have two web shows lined up as well. It will be all work,” he signs off.