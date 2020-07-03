Sections
22 years of Satya: ‘Let us do something else, there is much more to cinema,’ says Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap, Manoj Bajpayee and Apurva Asrani post emotional notes as Satya completes 22 years of the theatrical release.

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 16:38 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Anurag Kashyap co-wrote Satya with director Ram Gopal Varma.

Celebrating 22 years since one of his iconic films, Satya, was released, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap joked that he is now old, adding, that there is still a lot of cinema left in him. Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, the 1998 film featured Manoj Bajpayee, Urmila Matondkar, Saurabh Shukla and Shefali Shah in important roles and kickstarted the trend of gangster films in Bollywood. Anurag co-wrote the film with director Ram.

Anurag tweeted Friday afternoon, “Satya ko 22 saal ho gae, Wasseypur ko 8 saal ho gae. Kul mila kar 30 saal ho gae. Hum buddhe ho chuke hain, ab aage badhte hain, kuch aur karte hain. Cinema abhi aur bhi hai. (Satya has completed 22 years, Wasseypur completed 8 years. In total, 30 years have gone by. I have turned old. I shall now move on, do something else. There is much more to cinema).”

 

Manoj had also written a note on Friday saying, “And my life changed...!!! Can’t forget the 3rd July 1998 ..monsoon..it was declared a flop and how it turned out to be biggest hit ..ran for 25 weeks..!!satya!!! Edited by Apurva Asrani (19 years then) Written by Anurag Kashyap (23 years then) And Saurabh shukla directed by THE RGV music by Sandip Chowta.”



 

Editor Apurva Asrani also tweeted about the anniversary and wrote, “22 years today since the audience erupted in hoots & whistles on #Satya’s release at Eros, Bombay. Thanks @RGVzoomin for taking a chance on a gawky 19 year old as your editor. Big love to @BajpayeeManoj. Not just a gr8 actor on set, but a gr8 friend off set too.Growing heart #22YearsOfSatya.” Filmmaker Milap Zaveri responded saying, “I still remember being with you at Eros while the censor board was watching it!!! Red heartHugging faceClapping hands sign #22YearsOfSatya @BajpayeeManoj sir was MINDBLOWING in it! He stole the thunder from the title role!”

 Also read: Filmmaker Ajay Gnanamuthu slashes pay by 40 percent for Cobra

 

He also wrote, “Hahaha. I was 18 when Ramgopal Varma cradle snatched me to edit Satya. I had done promos for Daud before that. I blogged about it in 2013. Here’s the first part. #22YearsOf Satya.”

Filmmaker Nila Madhab Panda also congratulated the artists and tweeted, “Satya was a brilliant film , the editing was so crisp and well done , the film never lost its pace, what a well deserved recognition.”

