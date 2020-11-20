22 years of Soldier: Preity Zinta is grateful for sporting warm clothes, says ‘poor Bobby Deol was feeling so cold, shivering’

Preity Zinta is celebrating 22 years of his hit film, Soldier, in which she featured alongside Bobby Deol. The Abbas-Mustan directorial was her first major commercial hit that released in the same year as her debut film, Dil Se.

Sharing a small clip of the hit title song on Twitter, Preity wrote, “Remembering #Soldier my super Hot & super Cool movie. So many things to be grateful for... My warm clothes for starters... It was freezing cold & so windy when we were shooting. On the other side poor Bobby was feeling so cold and shivering.”

The film had some evergreen hit numbers including the title song, Mere Dil Jigar Se and Tera Rang Balle Balle. Thanking the makers for bringing in such a soundtrack, she further added, “I’m also grateful that my first feature as a lead had an unbelievable soundtrack. Thnk u @RameshTaurani @theabbasmustan & d entire cast n crew for d fun we had in Australia,New Zealand & Rajasthan. I love u @thedeol You are the bestest @tipsofficial #Memories #Music #Fun #Ting.”

Here are a few interesting facts about the 1998 film:

1) Soldier was the first film signed by Preity as an acting project. However, her other film Dl Se was wrapped much before the Abbas-Mustan film and turned out to be her acting debut.

2) Reports suggest actors Gulshan Grover and late Amrish Puri were also signed for the film but opted out later from the project.

3) The scene featuring Dalip Tahil taking Bobby Deol through a secret passage was filmed at the popular Sydney underwater aquarium.

4) Soldier marked the beginning of a super successful collaboration between Bobby and director duo Abbas-Mustan. After the film’s success, they went on to collaborate again for multiple films such as Ajnabee (2001), Humraaz 2002, Naqaab (2007) and Players (2012).

