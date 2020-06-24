37 years of Woh Saat Din: Anil Kapoor shares his journey when he ‘started as an actor, became a star’

Anil Kapoor recently celebrated 37 years of his 1983 film Woh Saat Din and looked back at how he “started as an actor” went on to become a “superstar”. The actor starred opposite Padmini Kolhapure in the film, which also had Naseeruddin Shah, Raju Shrestha and Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles.

Sharing two stills and a poster of the film on Instagram, Anil wrote, “Got so involved in my work today as usual as I always look forward and not at the past .. but still, there are some milestones in your life you should not forget...#37YearsOfWoh7Din, 37 years of being a star actor, always been tradeable, accessible, working and making choices... good...bad...great...sometimes even if they might not have seemed right at the time but have always stood the test of time.”

“Started as an actor, become a star...super star according to the trade....then a flop star...rose as a star again...international star...supporting actor....evergreen star and the list goes on... labels never really mattered to me nor did I ever take them seriously...I have always been aware of my talent & caliber...just wanted to feed my love and hunger for work...37 years later it’s still the same and hopefully by the grace of almighty will continue to remain the same....A Big Thank You to all my fans, filmmakers, co-actors & crews that I have worked with.... and of course my family for being my backbone....”

One of his co-stars, Raju Shreshtha took to the comments section to share some fond memories from the making of the film. He wrote, “It was a pleasure to work with you in this film...I still remember the workshops we did in Hotel Palm Grove...I still remember we shot my favourite scene in Mohan Studios, the scene where you are having a bath and I run away to dance....I still remember how Boney ji, you and me traveled all over North India to promote this film...Woh Saat Din remains my most favorite film of my career.”

Anil thanked him for sharing so many memories and replied, “thank you Raju...you were among the main pillars of this unforgettable film...you were too too good my friend...see you soon.”

Anil’s family members also reacted to the post. Daughter Sonam Kapoor wrote, “The best best.” Her husband Anand Ahuja also commented, “Inspiration & Motivation & Inspiration again.”

