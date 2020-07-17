5 years of Bajrangi Bhaijaan: Kabir Khan says he knew Salman Khan would be the perfect Bajrangi

Bollywood film Bajrangi Bhaijaan completed five years on Friday and filmmaker Kabir Khan has shared a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of the film as well as some crucial details about the making of the movie that featured Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Harshamli Malhotra in lead roles.

In the video, Kabir says, “The whole journey for Bajrangi Bhaijaan began when I got a call from this south Indian writer. Casting of Shahida was the biggest challenge for the film - as it is the key character. When I was writing Bajrangi Bhaijaan, I knew the perfect Bajrangi Bhaijaan would be Salman. When you have actors like Salman, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Kareena Kapoor Khan, you life as a director is easier because they are such brilliant actors, there is a certain energy they bring onscreen.” Shahida was eventually played by Harshali.

Sharing the video, Kabir wrote, “A film that came from our hearts and will always be special for me because of the unprecedented love that you’ve showered upon Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Thank you for the continuing appreciation #5YearsOfBajrangiBhaijaan.”

Kabir also shared a poster of the film with Salman and Harshali. “5 years later it’s still running in some theatres in Japan #5YearsOfBajrangiBhaijaan,” her wrote. Harshali also shared the poster on her timeline and wrote., “5 years later it’s still running in some theatres in Japan#5yearsofBajrangiBhaijaan It will always be special for me because of the unprecedented love that you’ve showered upon Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Thank you for the continuing appreciation. @beingsalmankhan @kareenakapoorkhan #nawazuddin_siddiqui @kabirkhankk @skfilmsofficial.”

Also read: ‘Everything is going to be all right, please tell us that’: Soni Razdan asks for assurance during difficult times

Bajrangi Bhaijaan was one of the few films starring Salman that received both critical and commercial success when it released. It traced the journey of a young, mute Pakistani girl who happens to cross the border and reach India. Salman’s innocent and adamant Bajrangi takes it upon himself to ensure that the girl meets her family. The journey to her home is what forms the narrative.

Follow @htshowbiz for more