Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / 5 years of Tamasha: Deepika Padukone shares unseen behind-the-scene photos with Ranbir Kapoor

5 years of Tamasha: Deepika Padukone shares unseen behind-the-scene photos with Ranbir Kapoor

Deepika Padukone has shared three unseen pictures from the making of Imtiaz Ali’s Tamasha. The film turned five on Saturday and starred her ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 20:28 IST

By Hindustan Times, New Delhi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor in stills from Tamasha.

Deepika Padukone is celebrating five years of her film, Tamasha. It was directed by Imtiaz Ali and starred her ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapooor. She marked its fifth anniversary by sharing some unseen pictures from the making of the film.

Sharing the behind-the-scene pictures on Instagram, Deepika wrote, “#5YearsOfTamasha #5YearsofTara @imtiazaliofficial #RanbirKapoor.” The first picture showed Ranbir and Deepika filming a scene in which they seemed to be in the middle of a tense conversation. A lightman was seen holding a light for them from a distance. The second picture showed Deepika’s closeup in front of a clapperboard that had the scene and take written on it. She seemed to be lost in deep thought. The third picture showed Ranbir performing on stage during the play in the climax. He was seen in a robot’s costume.

 

Deepika had earlier changed the profile pictures of her various social media accounts to that of Ranbir and her, in a still from Tamasha. She had also changed her name to Tara.

While she had played the role of Tara, Ranbir had played Ved in the film. It was shot in multiple locations including Corsica, Shimla, Delhi, Gurgaon, Kolkata and Tokyo. The film had collected about Rs 67 crore at the domestic box office with mixed reviews.

Also read: Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi spotted at Gateway of India after shooting for Shakun Batra’s next

On being enquired about how she managed to maintain a successful chemistry with Ranbir in the film, Deepika had told Filmfare in an interview, “It’s not something that’s crossed my mind while on set, ‘Oh I have had a personal equation with someone and so now how is that going to translate’. I believe chemistry is based on the trust between two performers. What actually works is something intangible – being extremely comfortable in each other’s presence and like you said being completely naked and just letting go. Imtiaz Ali noticed this about Ranbir and me – there’s a lot of comfort and a trust that we will take care of each other during the scene. We’re not trying to be one up on each other. It’s not like ‘this is my scene, I’m going to steal the scene’ or ‘this is his scene and I’m going to overshadow him’. Imtiaz believed that we as two characters surrendered to each other and our energies came together to execute what he wanted.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Modi reviews Covid-19 vaccine progress in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune
Nov 28, 2020 19:49 IST
‘Had good interaction’: PM visits SII to review Covid vaccine development
Nov 28, 2020 19:58 IST
‘Not averse to renaming Hyderabad to Bhagyanagar’: UP CM Yogi
Nov 28, 2020 20:16 IST
Farmers’ groups to continue protest at Delhi border, to discuss strategy later
Nov 28, 2020 17:53 IST

latest news

‘Not averse to renaming Hyderabad to Bhagyanagar’: UP CM Yogi
Nov 28, 2020 20:16 IST
Deepika, Ananya, Siddhant spotted at Gateway of India, see pics
Nov 28, 2020 20:16 IST
‘Zampa repaying Kohli for an IPL contract’: Hogg tweets after drop catch
Nov 28, 2020 20:15 IST
Not everything on OTT is great, says Manish Wadhwa
Nov 28, 2020 20:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.