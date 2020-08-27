8 hard drives destroyed on day Rhea Chakraborty left Sushant Singh Rajput’s house, Siddharth Pithani tells CBI: report

Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend and flatmate Siddharth Pithani has told the Central Bureau of Investigation that eight hard drives were destroyed on June 8, before the actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty left the house for good. Sushant died on June 14, and his family has accused Rhea of abetting his suicide.

India Today reports that Sushant and Rhea had a fight, following which she moved out of his house, after having stayed there during the coronavirus lockdown. Siddharth said that he wasn’t aware of the contents of the hard drives, but noted that an IT person came to the house and conducted the process with both Sushant and Rhea present. He named house help Dipesh Sawant and cook Neeraj Singh as being witnesses to this.

Vikas Singh, the lawyer hired by Sushant’s father, told India Today that he suspects a larger conspiracy. “I think there’s something very sinister in this entire episode and it appears that there is the involvement of some big people in the case. The first thing that should happen is the suspension of Mumbai Commissioner of Police and DCP of that area,” Vikas Singh said.

CBI has questioned Siddharth and Neeraj twice and has also grilled Sushant’s CA Sandeep Sridhar and his former accountant Rajat Mewati. The case is also being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate, as the FIR filed against Rhea by Sushant’s father also alleges that she misappropriated the actor’s funds. The ED during its investigation found evidence of a drug angle to the case, following which the Narcotics Control Bureau launched its own investigation. “We received a letter from ED on Tuesday evening, stating that during their probe into the financial aspects, they found that drug was supplied to Rhea and Sushant. An NCB team will now conduct an inquiry and people involved will be questioned,” NCB director Rakesh Asthana told Hindustan Times.

