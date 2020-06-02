Sections
A day in the life of Malaika Arora, Kajol and Sunny Leone during lockdown. See pics

Malaika Arora, Kajol and Sunny Leone have shared social media posts about their state of mind amid coronavirus pandemic.

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 15:42 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Here’s how Malaika Arora, Sunny Leone and Kajol are spending their time amid coronavirus pandemic.

Malaika Arora and Kajol took to Instagram on Tuesday to share their quarantine mood. While Malaika shared a few selfies, Kajol posted a throwback picture from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

Sharing a collage of her selfies, Malaika wrote, “My various stages of lockdown... #stayhomestaysafe #staysane.” The fitness enthusiast can be seen posing for the camera in different moods.

Malaika’s sister Amrita Arora reacted to the post, “Awwww cute.”

Kajol shared a still from her 1995 film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and captioned it, “Flashback to when we dressed up to go out.... #Lookingback.” The still is from the song Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna and shows her decked up in a green outfit paired with gold jewellery.



 

A fan reacted, “Actually in this song, you were having a party on your terrace #socialdistancing.” Another wrote her another film’s title Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham as a reaction to the post.

Meanwhile, Sunny Leone spent a day out in the US. She shared a glimpse of her visit to a wildlife centre with her kids. She can be seen feeding a giraffe with her hand. She captioned the post, “Felt so blessed we could support this wild life learning center in the middle of two crisis’ they are all working hard to feed and care for these animals and returning as many back to the wild as possible.”

 

Also read: Arjun Kapoor lies to friend’s granny about helping out at home, gets him scolded. Watch hilarious video

She had shared the news of her flying to Los Angeles with her family on Instagram. “In life when you have children your own priorities and well being takes the back seat. Both @dirrty99 and I had the opportunity to take our children where we felt they would be safer against this invisible killer “corona virus” Our home away from home and secret garden in Los Angeles. I know this is what my mother would have wanted me to do. Miss you mom. Happy Mother’s Day!”

