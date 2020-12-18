Sections
A vaccine is a hope that we can overcome the worst of biological terrors: Himansh Kohli on Covid19 vaccine development

A vaccine is a hope that we can overcome the worst of biological terrors: Himansh Kohli on Covid19 vaccine development

Actor Himansh Kohli, who battled with the disease in September, adds that whenever he gets vaccinated, the first thing he would do would be to hug his family and friends.

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 14:17 IST

By Etti Bali, Hindustan Times

Himansh Kohli cautions that hygiene and safety protocols should be strictly followed even after Covid19 vaccinations start.

As the entire world watches in anticipation the developments on covid19 vaccine, the pandemic shows no signs of getting contained. Actor Himansh Kohli, who battled with the disease in September, says that it is the frontline workers who should be on top priority when vaccination begins. “Senior citizens and health workers are at highest risk of contracting the virus. They are the ones who need it the most,” he says.

Sharing his ordeal, the 31-year old believes that a vaccine will be a reassurance and bring hope to curb the spread. “A vaccine is a hope and brings assurance that we can overcome the worst of biological terrors. It is super important that its public distribution starts asap. The worst part of the illness was the unwillingness to do anything, along with the feeling of suffocation…sitting at home for 14 days,” he says.

Medical experts have observed that even after vaccinations start, the use of masks, washing of hands and need for physical distancing would be imperative. Kohli agrees and cautions: “My advice would be to continue to take precautions even after you are given the vaccine,” adding, “Maintain the hygiene habits that Covid-19 taught us, clean and sanitise ourselves and everything we come in contact with.”

With most of us under self-isolation, the loss of physical presence and touch is something that was felt hard. When asked what would be the first thing he would do when he takes the vaccine, pat comes the reply: “I’ll go out with all my friends and relatives who I have not been able to meet since lockdown, and give all of them a tight hug.”



The Yaariyan actor has started shooting for a music video slated to launch in early 2021. “All precautions are being strictly followed by my team and the team present on the production sets,” he concludes.

