Sections
Home / Bollywood / A Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara reunion happened in comments section of Katrina Kaif’s post, with Hrithik Roshan, Zoya Akhtar

A Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara reunion happened in comments section of Katrina Kaif’s post, with Hrithik Roshan, Zoya Akhtar

Hrithik Roshan and Zoya Akhtar jumped into the comments section of Katrina Kaif’s new Instagram post. Check it out here.

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 14:33 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Katrina Kaif swims with a whale shark.

Katrina Kaif’s Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara director Zoya Akhtar and co-star Hrithik Roshan have reacted to the actor’s new social media post, which shows her swimming in the ocean with a large fish. Hrithik and Zoya left comments on Katrina’s post, which has garnered over 3.2 million views.

Katrina shared the video on Instagram, and captioned it, “tb to A beautiful day in the ocean with my most incredible friend.” The video shows the actor, wearing white, swimming gracefully alongside a whale shark. “Very cool,” wrote Hrithik in the comments section, while Zoya left a heart emoji.

 

Katrina and Hrithik have also worked together in the action film Bang Bang. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara also featured Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol and Kalki Koechlin.



Katrina last appeared on screen in Salman Khan-starrer Bharat. Her film Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty and starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, was supposed to release in March, but has been indefinitely delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Hrithik, meanwhile, delivered back-to-back hits in 2019, with Super 30 and War. Zoya received much acclaim for her recent film, Gully Boy. She followed it up with a segment in the anthology horror film, Ghost Stories.

Also read: Katrina Kaif’s home is a boho paradise. Step inside her Instagram-ready flat with these pics

Katrina has also contributed towards the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) fund and the Maharashtra chief minister’s relief fund. “I pledge to donate to the PM CARES Fund and the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund Maharashtra. Heartbreaking to see the hardship and suffering this pandemic has unleashed in the world,” she wrote in a social media post.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Daniel Radcliffe responds to JK Rowling’s Twitter backlash
Jun 09, 2020 15:42 IST
Mahima on being a single mom: ‘It takes an entire village to raise one’
Jun 09, 2020 15:46 IST
People ‘starving’ in North Korea, 10 mn need humanitarian aid: UN Expert
Jun 09, 2020 15:41 IST
Gilead’s remdesivir slows progression of Covid-19 in monkeys: Study
Jun 09, 2020 15:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.