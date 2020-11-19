Aadar Jain wishes his ‘princess’ Tara Sutaria a happy birthday, she says ‘life is beautiful with you, my whole heart’

Actor Aadar Jain has shared a special birthday post for girlfriend Tara Sutaria, with whom he’s holidaying in the Maldives. Tara turned 25 on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram, Aadar shared a picture of the two of them together, and wrote in his caption, “Happy 25th Principessa.” Tara replied in the comments, “Thank you my whole heart. Life is beautiful with you!”

Aadar also dropped a new picture on Instagram Stories. Like the one from yesterday, which showed him enjoying a stunning view of the ocean, this one is a poolside picture of a breakfast spread. Tara, meanwhile, took to Instagram Stories and went on a re-post spree, sharing birthday wishes from Manish Malhotra, Dharma Productions, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Ritesh Deskhmukh and many others.

Also read: Aadar Jain enjoys a stunning view in the Maldives, is that Tara Sutaria in his latest post?

Tara and Aadar, who belongs to the Kapoor family, have been dating since last year. They made appearances at the Bachchans’ Diwali bash together, and also at Aadar’s brother, Armaan Jain’s wedding to Anissa Malhotra.

On Aadar’s birthday this year, Tara had shared a special post for him. “Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours! Happy Birthday to my favourite person,” she’d written. Reacting to Tara’s post, Aadar wrote: “I love you.”

Aadar’s family also approves of their relationship. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, his mother Rima Jain said, “We love anybody our son loves.” She, however, confirmed that no wedding is being planned. “No, nothing like that. They’re young. We’ll see later in life what happens. Let them make their life and let them work,” she said.

Tara made her Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year 2, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday. She then appeared in Marjaavaan. Aadar made his debut with Qaidi Band in 2017.

Follow @htshowbiz for more