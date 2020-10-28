Aahana Kumra on resuming work: I can’t sit at home and make viral videos, that’s not my job

Actor Aahana Kumra won the Best Actress in a Leading Role award at the nationals of the Asian Academy Creative Awards for her web series Marzi.

Everyone is in the restart phase, and slowly resuming normal daily life, including actors, who’re heading back to sets to shoot their incomplete, or new projects. Aahana Kumra also has been shooting back-to-back for her various projects amid the pandemic.

“We’ve to live with this now,” she exclaims when asked if she’s fearful of stepping out.

The 35-year-old adds, “It’s just even we’re fearlessly going to work. We all are going to work, who’s going to stop work if the nature of our work is such to be on set. I can’t sit at home and make viral videos. I am not a viral video actor, I cannot do that. That is not my capability and not my capacity. I don’t even want to do that. I want to act in films and do roles and for that I have to be on set.”

Along with resumption of shoots, even theatres that were shut for almost seven months, have reopened in some cities. While the reception has been somewhat cold, Kumra feels that people will eventually go to theatres in large numbers.

“People will go and watch films in theatres. Our audience is great. Yeh wahi log hain jo gaaliyaan de rahe hain, aur yeh wahi log hain jo jaake popcorn khaayenge aur film dekhenge. Theatres are opening and people are dying to watch films in theatres. I think they’re not going to watch a film but they’re going to go for the experience of sitting in a theatre,” shares the actor, who recently won an award for the Best Actress in a Leading Role, at the nationals of the Asian Academy Creative Awards for her web series Marzi.

Kumra feels that the whole experience of sitting in a closed environment with lights out and a big screen is just unmatchable .

“I may not go to theatres right now because of the precautions and my safety and that of my family. I don’t know if people will watch anything that releases because I don’t think anything and everything will also release. People will also be careful about what they release because there has to be a return on investment also,” she says, adding that when big films like ’83 or Sooryavanshi will release, people will throng to cinemas.