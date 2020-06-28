Aahana Kumra urges people to impose restrictions on their actions, says unlock doesn’t mean lockdown has ended

Actor Aahana Kumra recently reunited with her parents after a full two months, having been stuck at her sister’s house in Mumbai itself.

However, after she was on the roads again, she was ‘heartbroken’ seeing the migrant crisis amid the pandemic, everyone struggling to go to their homes.

“It’s a stressful time. When I left my sister’s place, it was weird to see the roads after so long. And then there were people standing in lines to go back home. One is just hopeful that there’s a vaccination soon. But then, how far is it going to reach people? Will it reach the poor?” asks the 33-year-old.

The one thing Kumra suggests to everyone is to not to think that things are normal, or May 31 (when Unlock 1.0 started) was the end of the lockdown.

“We have to have restrictions on ourself, and make choices. Iss saal jaan rahegi toh agle saal kaam kar paayenge. But some are hell bent on killing themselves this year itself,” says the actor, ruing that unlock doesn’t mean the crisis is over.

Kumra appreciates those who have been making sure to distribute food to the underprivileged starting from initial stages of this crisis till today. But she says it’s a very difficult job to ensure.

“People aren’t getting food, so many people have donated to organisations. However, is it reaching them? We don’t know what’s happening. It’s not easy to distribute food. Organisations with good intentions are doing it, but how easy is it to go out there and distribute?,” she asks.

The past three months, all Kumra could do was do household chores and binge watch OTT content. But even that had a saturation point for her.

She confesses, “We all have to live with this for a long time, with no big events, marriages, or shoots happening. I don’t know what to do with our lives. How much can we binge watch? It’s like going back to film school, where we didn’t have anything except study films and filmmaking. A lot of my friends are not from the film industry, so I get perspectives. Amsterdam has opened up their cafes. Airlines in Dubai are firing people left right and centre, they are making resumes. It’s so heartbreaking, they’re people with families and kids.”

