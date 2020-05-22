Aaliya Siddiqui slams affair rumours, says ‘Some people only know how to cheat, malign others, they don’t want the truth to be out’

The divorce dispute between actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife Aaliya aka Anjana Kishor Pandey took a new turn as rumours of her alleged affair with media personnel Peeyush Pandey’s surfaced. After Peeyush rubbished the reports, Aaliya joined Twitter to “put the truth” out “so that there is no miscommunication”.

“Let the truth not be silenced by misuse and abuse of power. Truth cannot be bought or be manipulated with,” wrote Aaliya, adding, “ I am not into ‘any relationship’ with any man”, and that her photograph was manipulated with to “make such ridiculous claims to divert attention”.

Talking about it to us, Aaliya says, “Some people only know how to cheat and malign others. They don’t want the truth to be out. Everyone knows about Nawaz’s affairs and how he had cheated too. Even Niharika Singh (who was in a relationship with Nawazuddin) said she was unaware of his marriage. He revealed many things in his book. I’m surprised that someone can get down to this level.”

Expressing surprise at how “a photograph from a party has been cropped and circulated by saying I’m having an affair”, the 37-year-old reveals the picture doing the rounds is in fact from a party for Sai Kabir’s Holy Cow, a project that she bankrolled, and several people clicked photographs there. “If you check photos I tweeted, you would know,” she adds.

As for Nawazuddin, Aaliya shares that they have had so many fights and disagreements in their 16-year-old relationship -- which started with dating in 2004 and marrying in 2009 -- that she had to take a stand for herself and their children -- Shora (9) and Yaani (5).

“He doesn’t care much about his children, and hasn’t met them in the last few months. He would refuse to come for simple things like attending school meeting and events where his children wanted him. He doesn’t want to take responsibility for the children, and so I have asked for their sole custody,” she says.

Recounting the early days together, Aaliya shares, “We started our life in a small one-room set-up in Ekta Nagar, Mumbai. We were living in then. He would be rude and careless, but I thought his struggles were making him bitter and we were in love. But after he earned fame, it became worse. He would misbehave with my friends and family members too.” She says that later, their kids would get scared seeing them fight and would tell him, “Papa, aap mummy se aise baat maat karo.”

Aaliya alleges that Nawazuddin’s brother Ayazuddin had hit her once, and she went through “mental torture” by Shamas. “When we were going through all this, his family members made it worse,” says Aaliya.

But she stayed strong, something she learnt to be in her growing up years with her siblings after their parents died early. “Maybe that’s why I could be with Nawaz for 16 years, while his first wife couldn’t take it more than five months. He would insult me at every step, and I was losing my self-respect,” she says, adding that when she told him about the divorce, he replied saying, “Jo karna hai karo”.

But she is yet to hear from Nawazuddin on the divorce notice she sent to him on May 7.