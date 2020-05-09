Aamir Khan cheers scriptwriters, asks them to continue writing in lockdown: ‘Every filmmaker needs a good script’

Sections
Aamir Khan was a judge at a contest for scriptwriters and announced the results on Saturday.

Updated: May 09, 2020 15:41 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Aamir Khan promotes scriptwriters, asks them to continue working despite lockdown.

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has suggested that writers should not stop amid the lockdown in wake of coronavirus outbreak and rather continue with “more enthusiasm”. A Mid Day report quoted Aamir as saying, “Budding scriptwriters should continue writing with more enthusiasm, especially during these times. Every filmmaker needs a good script.”

Aamir is on the panel of judges for an initiative that awards five winners with a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh. Anjum Rajabali, Rajkumar Hirani and Juhi Chaturvedi are also on the panel.

In a video announcing the winners of the contest, Aamir said, “Those who did not make it to the top five should not get discouraged. In fact, scriptwriters should continue writing with more enthusiasm, especially during these times. Every filmmaker needs a good script.”

 



Aamir was recently seen in a recreated version of his hit song, Dil Chahta Hai title track from the 2001 hit film that also featured Farhan Akhtar and Akshaye Khanna. Singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan recreated the track to raise funds for Indian artistes hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

The new version features 112 artistes from 21 countries and is in support of the BIX COVID Fund. T-Series will be donating all the proceeds from the song to the cause. “In a challenging time like this, it is our responsibility to overcome the obstacles and provide help to the needy. This initiative by Shankar Mahadevan, Berklee Indian Ensemble and us is a step to help the artistes whose livelihood has been affected,” Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, said in a statement.

