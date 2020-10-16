Sections
Aamir Khan comes up with scheme to not let Kareena Kapoor Khan leave Laal Singh Chaddha sets

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who recently announced that she had wrapped filming Laal Singh Chaddha, might have to hang around set a little while longer, as her co-star Aamir Khan is in no mood to let her go.

Oct 16, 2020

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Laal Singh Chaddha co-stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have previously worked together in films such as Talaash and 3 Idiots.

Actor Aamir Khan wants to hold on to co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan for just a little while longer, so he devised a plan to ensure that Kareena, who recently wrapped her portions for their upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, stay on. Kareena, announcing the end of her schedule in an Instagram post, had thanked the cast and crew for a wonderful experience.

Aamir took to Instagram and reposted Kareena’s picture, with the message, “What are you talking about Kareena? End of journey? No way! I’ve requested Advait to write a few more scenes for us, so we can continue shooting with you.”

 

Kareena in her original post had shared a picture of the two of them sitting in a lush field. She’d written, “And all journeys must come to an end. Today, I wrapped my film Laal Singh Chaddha... tough times... the pandemic, my pregnancy, nervousness but absolutely nothing could stop the passion with which we shot, with all safety measures ofcourse.”

Also read: Happy anniversary Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan: When she threatened her parents she will elope with Saif

Kareena is five months pregnant with her second child. In a recent interview, she had spoken about her race against time to complete filming Laal Singh Chaddha ‘before it’s too late’. The film, an official adaptation of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, was delayed because of the coronavirus lockdown.

Secret Superstar director Advait Chandan is helming the film from a script by actor-writer Atul Kulkarni. The film has music by Pritam, with Amitabh Bhattacharya writing the lyrics. Aamir, who was last seen in Thugs of Hindostan, announced the project in March 2019 on his birthday.

