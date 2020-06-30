Sections
Aamir Khan crashes daughter Ira's workout video, she promises to 'force him' to join next time. Watch

Fans were in for a surprise when Aamir Khan made an unexpected appearance during his daughter Ira Khan’s home workout video. Watch it here.

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 16:21 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Aamir Khan made a surprise appearance during daughter Ira Khan’s Instagram live.

Aamir Khan made a surprise cameo in his daughter Ira Khan’s workout video with fitness trainer David Poznic. Though he did not join in, he waved and said hello, and his daughter promised to ‘force him’ to work out with her next time.

David, who trained Aamir for Dhoom 3 and PK, asked if he wanted to join: “Do you want to do some push-ups, handstands and squats with Ira?” However, the actor just wanted to say hi. Ira said, “Next time, I will force him.”

Sharing the video on Instagram, David said that it was a role reversal of sorts. “Back when I was training Aamir for Dhoom 3 and PK, Ira used to hang out with us a lot, but would basically run away when I tried to get her to work out! Many years have passed, and now we’re diving into weekly workouts with plenty of pushups, squat variations, and some fun with feet in the air. This session also included a fun surprise hello from Aamir. But now the tables have turned - Ira was rocking the workout and Aamir just popped in to say hi!,” he wrote in his caption.

 



Also read | ‘Sushant Singh Rajput’s father still in deep shock’: Shekhar Suman after meeting actor’s family with Sandip Ssingh

Meanwhile, on Tuesday morning, Aamir took to Twitter to inform fans that some of his staff members had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He said that he and his family tested negative but that his mother was yet to be tested.

“This is to inform you that some of my staff have tested positive. They were immediately quarantined, and BMC officials were very prompt and efficient in taking them to a medical facility. I would like to thank the BMC for taking such good care of them, and for fumigating and sterilising the entire society. The rest of us have all been tested and found negative. Right now I am taking my mother to get her tested. She is the last person in the loop. Please pray that she is negative,” he wrote.

Aamir was shooting for Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha in Punjab, when the coronavirus pandemic cut the schedule short and forced the unit to return home. The film is an official remake of Hollywood blockbuster Forrest Gump and also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh.

