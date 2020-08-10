Sections
Home / Bollywood / Aamir Khan heads to Turkey to resume Laal Singh Chaddha shoot. See pics

Aamir Khan heads to Turkey to resume Laal Singh Chaddha shoot. See pics

After the shoot of Laal Singh Chaddha was stalled for nearly five months due to the coronavirus pandemic, Aamir Khan has headed to Turkey to resume shooting for it. See photos here.

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 07:56 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Aamir Khan at an airport in Turkey.

Aamir Khan has jetted off to Turkey to resume the shoot of his upcoming film, Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. Pictures of him at one of the international airports in Turkey are being widely shared online by fan clubs. He is seen dressed in a grey sweatshirt and black pants, and appears to be smiling for the photos behind his blue face mask.

While Aamir has landed in Turkey, his co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted out and about in Mumbai on Sunday with her son, Taimur Ali Khan. It is not known if and when Kareena will join Aamir for this schedule.

Laal Singh Chaddha, which has Aamir playing the titular role, is an official remake of the critically-acclaimed Hollywood blockbuster Forrest Gump. He will be sporting different looks in the film, which will show Laal Singh’s journey across decades.

In March, the Punjab schedule of Laal Singh Chaddha was cut short abruptly due to the coronavirus pandemic. The shoot will now be resumed after nearly five months.



 

Aamir announced Laal Singh Chaddha in a media interaction on his birthday last year. “I have always loved Forrest Gump as a script. It is a wonderful story about this character. It is a life-affirming story. It is a feel-good film. It is a film for the whole family. It’s a wonderful film so I really like it,” he had said. He had also said that he would lose around 20 kilos for Laal Singh Chaddha.

Last year, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Aamir opened up about the challenges of the role, originally essayed by a 30-year-old Tom Hanks. “Not really. [In Forrest Gump]… if you see each running shot, it’s not more than 30 seconds. Woh cut karke sequence mein lagta hai ki woh char saal bhaga. So, that’s not a worry. The challenge is actually getting the ‘sur’ of the character right,” he had said.

Produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom18 Motion Pictures, Laal Singh Chaddha was scheduled to hit the theatres on Christmas. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it looks like the film has been delayed to next year.

