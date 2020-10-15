Aamir Khan praises new Taare Zameen Par-Paradise mashup, fan calls it ‘best thing on internet today’. Watch

Aamir Khan has appreciated a new mashup of his popular song Taare Zameen Par and Coldplay’s Paradise. The music video is picturised on young school girls and boys who seem to be enjoying their time in school.

Aamir took to Twitter to share his reaction to the recreation. He wrote, “@ShankarEhsanLoy @prasoonjoshi_ I came across this really beautiful version of our song. Check it out @PennMasala really wonderful job. You took our song and flew with it. Thank you.”

Thanking the actor for liking the video, a capella group Penn Masala replied to the actor, “Thank you sir @aamir_khan. We are humbled and appreciate it very much! We’re all huge fans!”

Watch Taare Zameen Par / Paradise mashup here

The mashup video was shot in pre-Covid era and features the singers who have lent their voice to the creation. It has been made in collaboration with Jazz Hands, which is a social venture that teaches English to underprivileged children from municipal schools. While Dev Shaurya Singhal has sung the Taare Zameen Par lyrics, Ajay Vasisht has sung the portion from Paradise. They also feature in the beautifully edited video.

Music lovers also liked the video and appreciated on YouTube. A fan wrote, “Best thing saw on internet today.” Another commented, “Really good you guys. Keep it up. Lovely mashup.” One more reacted, “Happy faces of Taare and definitely it is a wonderful paradise. Great video and of course great fusion.”

Aamir is currently filming his upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is an adaptation of Tom Hanks’ critically-acclaimed film, Forrest Gump. It also stars Kareena Kapoor.

Aamir Khan has recently pledged support to Global Online Auction of Artwork by Indian underprivileged children with - ‘Beauty Without Boundaries 2020’ - a global online charitable art auction that is set to launch on October 12. The auction features art created by children in India affected by Covid-19.

