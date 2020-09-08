Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal Khan says Karan Johar ‘insulted me’ at a party: ‘If your work flops, they don’t treat you well’

Actor Aamir Khan’s brother, Faisal, has said that biases exist in the film industry, and he has experienced it. As an example, he recalled an incident where filmmaker Karan Johar put him down.

In an interview to Bollywood Hungama, Faisal said, “If your work flops, they don’t treat you well; they don’t even look at you and it has happened with me. On my brother’s 50th birthday, I was looked down upon by someone, I don’t wish to take the name. But, Karan Johar acted weird with me; he put me down. He insulted me when I was trying to talk to someone and trying to disconnect with the person I was talking to. So, a lot of such things have happened and even I have been through it.”

He said that after Mela, in which Faisal appeared with Aamir, he thought that filmmakers would appreciate him for his craft, but he was sidelined. However, Faisal said that it is not impossible for ‘outside’ talent to make its mark in the film industry.

Citing the example of actors such as Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana and others, he said that industry kids can have an initial advantage, as he did, but they will survive only on the basis of what they bring to the table. “At the end of the day, you’ll get a break in the industry due to nepotism and favouritism. If your father is a big director then he can make a few calls and people to cast you, but you will have to prove your worth in the end. There’s no theory or formula for success. There are going to be new people coming in both from the insiders and outsiders. In fact, I think that the rate of insiders flopping is higher than that of the outsiders because you get the chance but you’re not successful,” he said.

The ‘insider-outsider’ debate has been raging in the film industry ever since actor Kangana Ranaut brought it up in the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Kangana pointed fingers at Karan Johar and several others for having ostracised her, and alleged that they’d done the same to Sushant, an outsider.

