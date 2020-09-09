Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal on legal battle with family: ‘They kept me under house arrest for a year, gave me forceful medication’

Aamir Khan’s younger brother, Faisal Khan, has opened up about his legal battle with his family in 2007-08. In a new interview, he alleged that he was kept under house arrest by his family and forcefully given medication, as they thought that he was unwell.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Faisal said, “When the family felt that I was depressed and had paranoid schizophrenia, they kept me under house arrest for one year and gave me forceful medication. It is illegal but I was taking all this quietly because I thought that the family will realise at some point, that if I am mad, I will show it in some way. I thought I should be patient till they come to their senses that they are troubling me for no reason.”

However, when Faisal was asked by his family to give up his signatory rights, he decided to ‘safeguard’ himself and left the house. He fought them in court and after several months, the Bandra metropolitan magistrate’s court ruled that he need not be in anyone’s custody and can live anywhere he wants to.

Faisal said that he underwent a mental evaluation at JJ Hospital for 20 days, after which he was declared of sound mind and mentally healthy. “I was given wrong medication for one year, which was very unfair on the family’s part,” he said.

In an interview with Hindustan Times in 2008, after the court’s verdict, Faisal had claimed that his family had spread rumours about his mental illness. “Frankly, I was never ill.. what has been said so far was speculative and spread by my elder brother Aamir Khan and other family members. In fact, I was kidnapped.. I was under house arrest, unwanted drugs were given to me. On the judgment day, judge saab announced that I’m not suffering from any illness.. and that I’m normal and capable of handling life on my own. I should be treated as a normal person,” he had said.

Faisal, like Aamir, is an actor and has starred in films such as Madhosh, Mela, Border Hindustan Ka and Chand Bujh Gaya.

