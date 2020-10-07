Sections
Home / Bollywood / Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan finds an alternate career, makes first tattoo. See pic, video

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan finds an alternate career, makes first tattoo. See pic, video

Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira, has shared a picture and a video of the first tattoo that she made on a person. See them here.

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 09:14 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Ira Khan recently made her debut as theatre director.

Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira, has just disclosed a hidden talent on Instagram. Ira made her first tattoo, and shared pictures and video of it on social media.

Sharing a picture of herself working in a tattoo studio, Ira feigned shock and wrote, “What?” followed by a bunch of emojis. “What are you doing!!!!” Fatima Sana Shaikh wrote in the comments. “Careful with the axe,” wrote Gulshan Devaiah.

In her next post, Ira offered an explanation. Sharing a video and image of a tattoo of an achor, she wrote, “Bucket list item #5: Done. I JUST DID MY FIRST TATTOO! ME. Thanks @nupur_shikhare for trusting me and @ironbuzztattoos for making it possible. Not bad, right? I think I have an alternate career. #firsttime #tattoo #inker #inktober #artist #bucketlist #levelunlocked.”

 



 

Ira’s followers were super-impressed. “That’s dope! Alright then, next time I’m in Bombay,” one person wrote in the comments. “Hahahahah No way ! This is awesome,” wrote another. “Holy moly that’s so cool!!” a third person commented.

Ira recently made her debut as a theatre director. She has said in the past that she prefers staying behind the camera, and isn’t particularly inclined towards acting.

Also read: Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan moves into new house, shares pics: ‘Let the adulting begin’

Talking about her interest in direction, Ira had told Hindustan Times, “I’ve always felt more comfortable and enthusiastic about working off-stage or behind the camera rather than [being] in front of it. I’ve never felt the inclination to act except if it were in an action film, so I get to learn all the cool stunts. Then again.. I can just learn how to do the stunts without a film to work on.”

