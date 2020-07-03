Sections
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan moves into new house, shares pics: 'Let the adulting begin'

Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan, has shared pictures of her new house. Check them out here.

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 17:29 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Ira Khan poses in her new house.

Actor Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira, has moved into a new house. She took to Instagram recently to share pictures, and wrote that it is time to begin ‘adulting’. Sharing the pictures, Ira wrote, “Look at my new home,” and added the hashtags, “#movingout, #myspace, #firsttime, #newbeginnings, #milestone, #cantwait, #lettheadultingbegin and #manvshouse.”

The pictures show Ira at her desk, working with a bottle of wine near her, and a poster of the anime character Goku on the wall in front of her. On Ira’s right is a bookcase. In an Instagram story, Ira clarified that the bottle is, in fact, for water. She said that she’s simply recycling it. She also posted a picture of the rainy skies from her balcony.

 

Aamir recently dropped by for a quick appearance in Ira’s live workout session shared by trainer David Poznic. David, who trained Aamir for Dhoom 3 and PK, asked if he wanted to join: “Do you want to do some push-ups, handstands and squats with Ira?” However, the actor just wanted to say hi. Ira said, “Next time, I will force him.”



Ira is a theatre director, working on her debut, Medea. Sharing a poster of the play in December 2019, Aamir wrote: “Break a leg Ira. Proud of you. Love. a.” The play stars Yuvraj Singh’s wife actor Hazel Keech in the lead.

Also read: Aamir Khan crashes daughter Ira’s workout video, she promises to ‘force him’ to join next time. Watch

Talking about her interest in direction, Ira had told Hindustan Times, “I’ve always felt more comfortable and enthusiastic about working off-stage or behind the camera rather than [being] in front of it. I’ve never felt the inclination to act except if it were in an action film, so I get to learn all the cool stunts. Then again.. I can just learn how to do the stunts without a film to work on.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

