Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan reveals she’s clinically depressed: ‘Who am I to be depressed, I have everything right?’

Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan has said that she is clinically depressed, and has been for four years. Her revelation came on late Saturday, on World Mental Health Day.

Sharing a video of herself speaking to camera, Ira wrote in an Instagram post, “A lot has been going on, a lot of people have a lot to say. Things are really confusing and stressful and simple and okay but not okay and... life all together. There’s no way to say it all in one go. But I’d like to think I’ve figured some stuff out, or at least figured out how to make it slightly more understandable. About mental health and mental ill-health. So come with me on this journey... in my awkward, quirky, sometimes-baby-voice-y, as-honest-as-I-can-be... way. Let’s start a conversation. Happy World Mental Health Day.”

In the video, Ira says, “Hi, I’m depressed. I have been for more than four years now. I’ve been to a doctor and I’m clinically depressed. I’m doing much better now. For over a year now, I wanted to do something for mental health, but I wasn’t sure what to do. So, I have decided to take you on a journey, my journey, and see what happens. Hopefully, we will get to know ourselves slightly better, understand mental illness better.”

She added, “Let’s start from where I started. What do I have to be depressed about? Who am I to be depressed? I have everything, right?”

Her post has been ‘liked’ by close to 20000 people. Her cousin, Zayn Marie called her a ‘brave, brave girl’ in the comments section. “More power to you Ira, really looking forward to educate myself more about mental health through this initiative,” wrote another person. Actor Hazel Keech, who starred in Ira’s first play as a theatre director, wrote, “Proud of you Tich.”

Ira made her debut as a theatre director with an adaptation of ‘Euripides’ Medea’. She recently shared pictures and videos of her first ever creation as a tattoo artist.

