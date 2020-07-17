Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira shares intense workout video, nearly has an accident. Watch

Actor Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan, has shared a new workout video on Instagram. Ira recently moved into a new house, and has been sharing pictures from there on social media.

In the new post, Ira can be seen working out on gymnastic rings, and nearly having an accident. She captioned the post, “This is me in a gym. Squeals and all. Sorry about the super loud standing fans. @nupur_shikhare the only time I’ll ‘skin a cat.” The video shows Ira attempting a complicated move, and nearly slipping and falling. “That was so scary, I nearly fell,” she says at the end. In the second video, Ira does indeed slip off, but manages to regain her posture.

Ira’s trainer, David Poznic, recently shared a video of Aamir briefly crashing their session to say hello. David, who trained Aamir for Dhoom 3 and PK, asked if he wanted to join: “Do you want to do some push-ups, handstands and squats with Ira?” However, the actor just wanted to say hi. Ira said, “Next time, I will force him.”

Sharing the pictures of her new home, Ira wrote, “Look at my new home,” and added the hashtags, “#movingout, #myspace, #firsttime, #newbeginnings, #milestone, #cantwait, #lettheadultingbegin and #manvshouse.” Ira made her theatre directing debut with Medea. Sharing a poster of the play in December 2019, Aamir wrote: “Break a leg Ira. Proud of you. Love. a.” The play starred Yuvraj Singh’s wife actor Hazel Keech in the lead.

Talking about her interest in direction, Ira had told Hindustan Times, “I’ve always felt more comfortable and enthusiastic about working off-stage or behind the camera rather than [being] in front of it. I’ve never felt the inclination to act except if it were in an action film, so I get to learn all the cool stunts. Then again.. I can just learn how to do the stunts without a film to work on.”

