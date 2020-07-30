Sections
Home / Bollywood / Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira shares the many stages of her work-from-home life. See pics

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira shares the many stages of her work-from-home life. See pics

Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan, shared pictures of herself working from home and the stages she goes through.

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 18:27 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Ira Khan shared a glimpse of her work-from-home setting.

Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan, has shared the stages she goes through while working from home. The stages start with ‘enthusiastic working’ and gradually proceed to posing and signing out with a victory sign.

Ira wrote in an Instagram post, “Working from home: Enthusiastic working. You start to sprawl. You get confused. You get worried. You start to give up. You stretch. You smile. You pose. Peace out. #workfromhome #work #quarantine #whiteboard #makesmehappy and #legit #markers #sprawl #ideation.” She also shared pictorial representations of each of the stages.

In the pictures, Ira is seen wearing a blue oversized top with a checkered pattern on it and black shorts. There is a laptop in front of her, sheets of paper and other stationery scattered around, and a whiteboard in the background.

One fan marvelled at how Ira managed to look so beautiful even without any make-up. He wrote, “Yrr tum khubsurat kyo ho itni . Bina mekup k bhi ye haal hai (Why are you so gorgeous? Even without make-up, you look like this).” Another commented, “So beautiful #1,” along with a number of fire emojis.



 

Recently, Ira moved into her own apartment with her close friend, Danielle Pereira. She has been sharing glimpses of her new home as well as workout videos. She is training with David Poznic, who trained Aamir for Dhoom 3 and PK.

Also read | Sonu Sood remembers his first birthday after coming to Mumbai: ‘I was feeling alone, had tears in my eyes’

Last year, Ira made her directorial debut with the play Euripides’ Medea, starring Hazel Keech in the lead role. In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, she had said that she was not inclined towards acting. “I’ve always felt more comfortable and enthusiastic about working off-stage or behind the camera rather than [being] in front of it. I’ve never felt the inclination to act except if it were in an action film, so I get to learn all the cool stunts. Then again.. I can just learn how to do the stunts without a film to work on,” Ira had said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Erdogan’s Turkey doesn’t stop at Kashmir barbs, funds radicalisation too: Official
Jul 30, 2020 19:45 IST
Odisha: 78% of poor households about to exhaust PDS rice: Survey
Jul 30, 2020 19:38 IST
India’s Reliance reports higher profit on one-time gain from BP deal
Jul 30, 2020 19:34 IST
Plush toys, jewellery, dance lessons — Broadway’s side hustles
Jul 30, 2020 19:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.