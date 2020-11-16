Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira shares video to wish brother Junaid on Bhai Dooj, says she was ‘bloated with pride’ on watching him work

Actor Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira has shared a sweet post on Bhai Dooj for her elder brother Junaid. Ira took full advantage of Junaid’s absence from social media and wrote a long, heartfelt post about how she is proud to be his sister.

Ira shared a behind-the-scenes video from a play they did together. “Oh, what to say... so much to say... how to say it right? Happy Bhaubeej, Junnu I don’t think I express or consider how grateful I am to have a brother like mine so that’s what I use this day for. Junaid is a kickass brother. Such large chunks of my personality and life are the way they are because of him - all good things! And then we spent a few years away from each other doing various things. When I came back, he said Faezeh was looking for people to help backstage. He was also a part of the play,” she wrote. The video shows Junaid working with the crew and putting on makeup in the green room. Ira is also seen helping out other actors with their costumes.

“Watching Junaid in a professional space is awe-striking. And it reminded me and emphasized to me how much he is outside of just being my brother. Watching him (and discussing him with the rest of the crew behind his back), I was bloated with pride. Of course, I’d never tell him that. But that’s the perks of him not being on social media,” she said. Ira also asked her followers to be grateful for the good people in our lives. “Take a moment to appreciate the people in your life. And use any excuse to do it. They deserve it and so do you,” she wrote.

Ira and Junaid are Aamir’s children from his first marriage to Reena Dutta. Aamir is now married to filmmaker Kiran Rao and has a five-year-old son, Azad with her.

Recently, Ira opened up about her struggle with depression and even spoke about how people always say that she is too privileged to be depressed. Talking about it, Ira said in a video that even her parents’ divorce was not a traumatising episode for her.

Also read: Shahid Kapoor shares the most romantic picture with wife Mira: ‘Just what I need on a rainy winter evening’

“When I was small, my parents got divorced. But that didn’t seem like something that would traumatise me because my parents’ divorce was amicable. They are friends, the whole family is still friends. We are not a broken family by any means,” she said in her video.

Follow @htshowbiz for more