Sections
Home / Bollywood / Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha delayed by an entire year, will now release on Christmas 2021

Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha delayed by an entire year, will now release on Christmas 2021

Actor Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, an official remake of Forrest Gump, will now release on Christmas 2021, a full year after its original release date.

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 12:12 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Aamir Khan as Laal Singh Chaddha.

Actor Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha has been delayed by an entire year. The film, originally slated for a Christmas 2020 release, will now release in theatres on Christmas 2021.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to make the announcement. He wrote, “NEW RELEASE DATE... #LaalSinghChaddha - starring #AamirKhan and #KareenaKapoorKhan - will now release on #Christmas2021... Costars #MonaSingh... Directed by Advait Chandan... Produced by #AamirKhan, #KiranRao and #Viacom18Studios.”

 

Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is a remake of the Hollywood hit Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright. The film was in production when the coronavirus pandemic halted shooting abruptly.



On Monday, pictures of Aamir from Turkey emerged online. The actor is reportedly planning to recommence filming there. The photos showed Aamir posing with fans, wearing a blue face mask. Meanwhile, his co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan is presumably still in India. She was spotted with her son, Taimur Ali Khan, on Saturday.

Also read: Aamir Khan heads to Turkey to resume Laal Singh Chaddha shoot. See pics

Aamir announced Laal Singh Chaddha in a media interaction on his birthday last year. “I have always loved Forrest Gump as a script. It is a wonderful story about this character. It is a life-affirming story. It is a feel-good film. It is a film for the whole family. It’s a wonderful film so I really like it,” he had said. The film was scheduled to be filmed in dozens of locations around India.

Describing the character, Aamir had told Hindustan Times, “This character is very lovable. He’s so innocent… he has got this different way of looking at things. He’s someone you immediately empathise with when you connect. Unless I perform it badly (laughs), then it’s a different game. As a written character, it’s such that you’d fall in love with him straightaway.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

China sends fighter jets as US offers Taiwan ‘strong’ support
Aug 10, 2020 13:33 IST
Sonu Kakkar’s rendition of Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo has everyone swooning
Aug 10, 2020 13:34 IST
Will give digital degrees online to pass outs who haven’t received them: DU to HC
Aug 10, 2020 13:30 IST
Former President Pranab Mukherjee tweets he is coronavirus positive
Aug 10, 2020 13:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.