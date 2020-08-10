Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha delayed by an entire year, will now release on Christmas 2021

Actor Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha has been delayed by an entire year. The film, originally slated for a Christmas 2020 release, will now release in theatres on Christmas 2021.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to make the announcement. He wrote, “NEW RELEASE DATE... #LaalSinghChaddha - starring #AamirKhan and #KareenaKapoorKhan - will now release on #Christmas2021... Costars #MonaSingh... Directed by Advait Chandan... Produced by #AamirKhan, #KiranRao and #Viacom18Studios.”

Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is a remake of the Hollywood hit Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright. The film was in production when the coronavirus pandemic halted shooting abruptly.

On Monday, pictures of Aamir from Turkey emerged online. The actor is reportedly planning to recommence filming there. The photos showed Aamir posing with fans, wearing a blue face mask. Meanwhile, his co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan is presumably still in India. She was spotted with her son, Taimur Ali Khan, on Saturday.

Also read: Aamir Khan heads to Turkey to resume Laal Singh Chaddha shoot. See pics

Aamir announced Laal Singh Chaddha in a media interaction on his birthday last year. “I have always loved Forrest Gump as a script. It is a wonderful story about this character. It is a life-affirming story. It is a feel-good film. It is a film for the whole family. It’s a wonderful film so I really like it,” he had said. The film was scheduled to be filmed in dozens of locations around India.

Describing the character, Aamir had told Hindustan Times, “This character is very lovable. He’s so innocent… he has got this different way of looking at things. He’s someone you immediately empathise with when you connect. Unless I perform it badly (laughs), then it’s a different game. As a written character, it’s such that you’d fall in love with him straightaway.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more