Sections
Home / Bollywood / Aamir Khan’s longtime assistant dies of heart attack, was rushed to hospital by ‘devastated’ star himself

Aamir Khan’s longtime assistant dies of heart attack, was rushed to hospital by ‘devastated’ star himself

Actor Aamir Khan’s longtime assistant, Amos, has died of a heart attack. The actor and his wife, Kiran Rao, are reportedly devastated at the loss.

Updated: May 13, 2020 09:09 IST

By Press Trust of India, Press Trust of India

Aamir Khan is devastated at the death of his longtime assistant Amos.

Aamir Khan's longtime assistant Amos died on Tuesday after suffering a massive heart attack. He was 60.

Amos, who had been working with Aamir for the past 25 years, was taken to the Holy Family hospital where he breathed his last.

Aamir's close friend and Lagaan co-star Karim Hajee said Amos collapsed in the morning and was rushed to the hospital by the actor, his director-wife Kiran Rao and their team.

Also read: Salman Khan and Aamir Khan saddened by death of Andaz Apna Apna producer Vinay Sinha, offer condolences



"Amos worked with a superstar but was endearing and simple. He was like this to not just Aamir but everyone. He put everyone at ease and was a wonderful person. He had a wonderful heart, was so bright and a hard worker," Karim told PTI.



"He had no major illness, his death is shocking. He died with his boots on. Both Aamir and Kiran are devasted. Aamir had sent us a message and said it is an irreplaceable loss. We were so numb, we will miss him," he added.

Karim said Amos had recently turned grandfather and his death is a huge loss to everyone who knew him. Amos is survived by his wife and two children.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

LIVE: Covid-19 cases in India cross 74,000-mark, death toll reaches 2,415
May 13, 2020 09:16 IST
Stimulus may offer cash aid to poor, credit for industry
May 13, 2020 08:47 IST
India crosses Canada’s Covid-19 tally, becomes 12th worst-affected country
May 13, 2020 09:12 IST
Army man who tested positive for Covid-19 commits suicide at Base Hospital
May 13, 2020 08:59 IST

latest news

‘PM gave a headline and a blank page’: Chidambaram on Rs 20 lack crore Covid-19 economic package  
May 13, 2020 09:18 IST
Twitter makes it easier for iPhone users to see retweets with comments
May 13, 2020 09:12 IST
42,000 migrants left in 35 trains from Maharashtra so far: Official
May 13, 2020 09:11 IST
LIVE: Covid-19 cases in India cross 74,000-mark, death toll reaches 2,415
May 13, 2020 09:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.