Aamir Khan’s perfect synopsis for DDLJ as it completes 25 years: ‘A hero who discovers his conscience, heroine who finds her voice’

Aamir Khan is also a Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge fan and is celebrating its 25th anniversary with the rest of the world. On Tuesday, he took to Twitter to share the most perfect synopsis for the movie.

“A hero who discovers his conscience, a heroine who finds her voice, a villain who has a change of heart, DDLJ appealed to the kinder, nicer, higher self within all of us. 25 years of a film that continues to charm the world. Thank you Adi, Kajol, Shahrukh, and the entire team of DDLJ,” Aamir wrote in his tweet. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge starred Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead. It released in 1995 and was still running in Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir until the lockdown.

Earlier in the day, Shah Rukh and Kajol celebrated the silver jubilee anniversary of the cult classic by changing their profile picture to Raj and Simran, the characters that they essayed in the movie. Written and directed by debutant Aditya Chopra, DDLJ shattered all box office records and is one of the biggest all-time blockbusters in the history of Hindi cinema.

DDLJ is also the winner of a record-breaking (at the time) 10 Filmfare Awards and the film literally changed the face of Bollywood globally. “I think ‘DDLJ’ is timeless because everybody identifies somewhere down the line with Simran and with Raj. I think they just like these characters a lot! They have liked them for years and years now and it’s one of those things that you always like and probably will always like,” Kajol said in a statement shared by production banner Yash Raj Films (YRF).

Also read: Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge turns 25: Shah Rukh Khan said no to DDLJ for this reason, this is how Aditya Chopra convinced him

Expressing gratitude to his fans over achieving the landmark, and on the silver jubilee anniversary of the film, SRK noted, “25 years!!! Filled with gratitude towards you for loving Raj & Simran, with all your heart. This always feels special. #DDLJ25@yrf.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more